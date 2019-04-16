

Charlotte Leigh Overcash was born at Cone Health Women’s Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, on Wednesday, March 19, 2014 at 7:34 a.m., She weighed seven pounds and measured 20 inches long.



Charlotte is the daughter of Steven and Meredith Overcash of High Point, North Carolina.



Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Toby Tomblin of Spindale, North Carolina.



Paternal grandparents are Sandi Hengle of Apalachicola and Joe Vance Overcash, Jr., of Lewisville, North Carolina.



She is the niece of Hope Hengle of Greensboro, N.C. formerly of Apalachicola