Forever 21 location in Destin Commons makes list of potential closings after company files for bankruptcy.

DESTIN — The Destin Commons location for fashion retailer Forever 21 was on a list of stores that could close as part of the company filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

It's not a guarantee that the location at 4224 Legendary Drive could close. The list filed in court records Tuesday listed 178 locations, but the company indicated in a statement that it will attempt to renegotiate leases and rents with landlords.

In all, eight Forever 21 stores in Florida were on the list. California led the way with a whopping 43 locations.

“We ... expect a significant number of these stores will remain open and operate as usual, and we do not expect to exit any major markets in the U.S.,” the company said in a statement.

Forever 21 will continue to honor returns, exchanges and gift cards throughout the bankruptcy process, although many consumer protection agencies suggest using gift cards as soon as possible after a company files for bankruptcy.