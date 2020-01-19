“Naturally, in the summer time it’s better But fall and the winter are getting to be ... (better) because there’s more people coming.”

ROSEMARY BEACH — Fresh sausage sizzled on a griddle at one of the booths at Sunday’s farmer’s market in Rosemary Beach.

The owners of the booth, Gina and Billy Green, sold fresh-cooked pork rinds and cracklings, hickory-smoked smoked sausage. The two have been selling their products at the farmer’s market since they retired.

They attend two farmer’s markets a week: the Sunday farmers market in Rosemary Beach and the Seaside Farmers Market.

“Naturally, in the summer time it’s better,” Gina said. “But fall and the winter are getting to be ... (better) because there’s more people coming.”

Mike and Allison Blose, who own All Good Farms in Crestview, agree that during the winter months their profits change.

“From Thanksgiving on, it just gets slow,” Mike said. “It’s a nice slowdown time, but you just got to prepare accordingly.”

George Miller and his wife, Rachel, own the Miller Family Farm and Bake Shop in Pensacola. They sell a variety of breads, greens and sweets.

During the different seasons they are growing different vegetables, so the two stay busy year round. But in January, business slows down.

Three out-of-state women said they were unaware Florida had an off-season.

Janice Feinberg, who lives in Chicago, Catherine Klein from Michigan, and Deirdre Duffy, a Londoner, all met up in Florida for a girls’ weekend.

Duffy said the 30A Farmers Market was better than the ones she visited in London. In London there are no samples, she said.

“You could have a breakfast just by grazing through the market,” she said.