Representatives from Dunavant Enterprises and the Premier Property Group will also attend the event and speak on the new project and upcoming plans for future expansion of Dunavant’s Henderson Beach Resort.

DESTIN — Dunavant Enterprises and the Premier Property Group are gearing up to host a groundbreaking ceremony for their latest development.

Dubbed Parkside at Henderson Beach Resort, the event will be held Feb. 7 at 4 p.m.

According to a press release, the community is invited to commemorate the groundbreaking along with distinguished guests, community leaders, media and resort staff. Guests will receive complimentary valet parking upon arrival.

Immediately following the groundbreaking ceremony, guests will be invited to a reception on the Henderson Hotel Terrace to enjoy drinks and hors d’oeuvres, the release said.

Parkside at Henderson features one, two and three-bedroom residences that range from 1,000 to 1,600 square feet and feature “high-end finishes and fixtures.”

Phase one of the development is a $22 million project encompassing three of the five planned buildings — a Parkview Building overlooking Henderson Beach State Park to the Gulf of Mexico, along with two pool-view buildings overlooking a new resort-style pool, lazy river and pool bar and grill.