More than 2 million consumers who may qualify for compensation ranging from a $20 inconvenience payment to a total buyback that may exceed $20,000 will receive postcards this week alerting them that it's time to claim their cash.

It's time for Ford Focus and Fiesta owners and former owners to watch their mailboxes.

More than 2 million consumers who may qualify for compensation ranging from a $20 inconvenience payment to a total buyback that may exceed $20,000 will receive postcards this week alerting them that it's time to claim their cash.

Class-action lawyers at Capstone Law in Los Angeles confirmed Wednesday that notices have been mailed this week to people named in the lawsuit that was filed in 2012. If a car owner or leasee hasn't formally opted out of the court case, they were automatically included in the settlement even if they may not realize it.

"Don’t leave anything on the table. Almost everybody is entitled to something through this settlement," said Tarek Zohdy, senior counsel at Capstone. "All I can do is bring you this opportunity to essentially get justice for yourself. Go file a claim. Go get the money."

Ford customers claimed in legal filings their 2012-16 Focus and 2011-16 Fiesta compact cars were built with defective transmissions prone to “shuddering, slipping, bucking, jerking, hesitation while changing gears, premature internal wear, delays in downshifting and, in some cases, sudden or delayed acceleration.”

A Free Press "Out of Gear" investigation published in July 2019 revealed for the first time internal company documents and emails showing Ford knew the transmission was defective before putting the entry-level vehicles on the market and continued building and selling them over the past decade as customers spent thousands on repairs.

Ford whistleblowers described to the Free Press in 2019 a fearful atmospherewithin the company that led to silence during development of the dual-clutch "Powershift" (DPS6) transmission and, in one case, downgrading the risk assessment of the clutch and control unit "due to political reasons."

The vehicles have been the subject of massive litigation and congressional inquiry and an ongoing federal criminal fraud probe. The litigation costs were flagged in an earnings report in April 2019 and have been acknowledged and discussed by company executives over the past seven months.

A month after the Free Press investigation, Ford extended warranty coverage to 600,000 vehicle owners.

Money window

Consumers have six years from their date of purchase or, if that window has passed, six months from the official effective settlement date of April 6 to pursue arbitration for buyback.

"There's a notice period, where you tell Ford you intend to arbitrate and they have 10 days to resolve the situation. If they don't resolve it, you may go to arbitration, which Ford pays for," Zohdy said. "The bar is not high. All you need is to collect your repair orders and your purchase contract and submit a letter to Ford. We will help people do that."

Some people who filed the arbitration claim before the settlement went into effect, when Ford voluntarily honored the program the settlement created, have recovered more than $20,000, according to lawyers who crafted the agreement.

"You could see where this settlement could end up costing Ford hundreds of millions of dollars, potentially $500 million," Michael Kirkpatrick, a lawyer at the nonprofit Public Citizen consumer advocacy group, said in March.

But the class-action lawyers at Capstone said the settlement could be valued in the billions. An estimated 2 million vehicles qualify for some form of payment and Ford already spent nearly $47 million for just 2,666 cars in 2019.

How to get money

There are two ways to qualify for repurchase: Either under the Lemon Law of the state you purchased the vehicle or under the settlement-created standard of four transmission hardware repairs within five years or 60,000 miles.

The Free Press investigation revealed a 2016 Ford internal report Ford that projected costs through 2020 and said, "Total quality related spending for DPS6 could reach $3 billion."

At least 1.5 million of the vehicles remain on the road today, according to U.S. vehicle registration data.

The final settlement includes a minimum $30 million in cash payments from Ford to customers that are separate from the buyback program.

The $30 million pot is set aside for smaller payments of anything from $20 to $2,350 for customers who may not qualify for a buyback. Zohdy said Wednesday. The settlement agreement requires Ford to spend all $30 million, so after everyone applies for what may seem like a trivial amount, if any remains unclaimed, those consumers who applied may receive a second payment check because "the residue" of the $30 million must be distributed.

"Ford has to honor every one of the claims, even if the amount exceeds $30 million," Zohdy said. "That number is a floor, not a cap."

Bad news

So, one month after a brutal 2019 annual earnings report and an estimated $2 billion loss in the first quarter of this year, Ford is now looking at additional costs that may exceed half a billion dollars related to Ford Fiesta and Focus vehicles.

"You don't lose anything by sending a letter," said Zohdy, who worked with Ford lawyers to craft the deal. "There's a chance you might get something. You might as well do it."

Kirkpatrick, who successfully argued against both Ford and the class-action law firm for re-review of the case in 2019 to get a better deal for consumers, said, “We encourage all current and former owners and lessees of class vehicles with transmission problems to submit claims for settlement benefits."

He said. "The relief available has no cap, but you can’t get relief if you don’t submit a claim. Class members who qualify should submit claims under both the cash payment and repurchase components to maximize their recovery. A class member can pursue both forms of relief, but if a recipient of a cash payment is awarded a buyback, Ford will get a credit for the cash payment.”

Broke and suffering

Mark DaGraca, 41, a now-unemployed video conference engineer from Marlborough, Massachusetts, is making car payments of $478 a month on a Ford Escape he acquired after trading his 2016 Ford Focus with five clutch replacements.

“I ultimately had to trade the car in because it was not safe,” he said on Dec. 9. “I bought a new Ford Escape ... I had to drive (the Focus) home one day in reverse because it would not drive forward.”

DaGraca fits the profile of an individual who should quality for cash from Ford and possibly even a buyback, Zohdy said. "Under the terms of the settlement, even former owners may be entitled buybacks."

Zohdy felt so certain that he told the Free Press he wanted to pursue the DaGraca case personally and requested contact information be provided by the reporter.

"We've spoken to him and we are helping him," the lawyer said Wednesday afternoon.

DaGraca said he has a $30,000 loan now after paying down his previous car.

"Ford Motor has a chance to help thousands of families out by simply doing the right thing. A lot of families are struggling to stay afloat and the money Ford Motor owes us could save some families from having to make a tough choice," he said.

"I’m not looking for a handout. We just believe Ford lied and then covered it up. If Ford is offering relief of some sort, that’s wonderful. ... Ford has $160 billion, I can tell you at least $25,000 or so is from lying to me about the Focus."

Meanwhile, Ryan Karczewski, 34, a business intelligence analyst from Royal Oak, said Wednesday he's waiting to hear from Ford about his 2014 Focus.

"I put in the claim a few weeks ago," he wrote in an email. "(I) had to get my clutch repaired for the third time after putting it off for quite some time. I have to do the arbitration either Thursday or Friday but the initial claim was for the buyback so we are still waiting on that."

All class members, which are defined as people who purchased or leased vehicles prior to April 25, 2017, may qualify for cash under the settlement. However, later purchasers should still pursue relief through the arbitration program for buyback as they may be considered, Zohdy said.

When asked what Ford plans to do with cars repurchased through the program, Ford spokesman Said Deep did not provide an answer.

Generally, automakers send lemons to auction. In California, vehicles have to be branded as lemons for full disclosure to consumers, Zohdy said.

More info

The postcards mailed this week included information that was drafted by both Ford lawyers and class-action lawyers and then approved by a federal judge. The notices were actually mailed by KCC, a legal claims administrator.

The websites below offer consumer information that includes how to file a claim:

http://fordtransmissionsettlement.com/submit-a-claim.aspx

Fordpowershiftlawsuit.com