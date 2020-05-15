The COVID-19 pandemic cut deeply into both commercial and residential window cleaning services.

It’s not often you consider the view through a window unless it’s streaked.

As Florida begins to reopen from the COVID-19 lockdown, the return of the window washer is a sign of a return to normalcy.

One of the many industries hurt by the pandemic, window washers had little to wash because most businesses closed in early April.

"We were down 70% ... Restaurants are our biggest clients. Even though they were doing take out, they weren't making enough money to justify having us come and clean the windows," said Raymond Force, owner of MJ’s Window Cleaning.

For Bill Roberts, his Classic Squeegee window cleaning business also dropped off.

"It affected commercial and residential. Some of our commercial customers were not using our services because they were closed. Then there were others that canceled for the rest of the year because they were trying to save wherever they could," Roberts said.

Residential clients dropped off due to social distancing concerns and stay-at-home orders.

"The residential work is our bread and butter. Not too many people wanted us in their houses," Force said.

Just before Gov. Ron DeSantis started reopening some businesses on May 4, things looked dire.

Both Force and Roberts said they had no work the week before the reopenings. While both cut employee hours, neither laid off anyone.

Since restaurants, nail salons, barbershops and retail stores started opening again, business is ramping up.

"Some of the restaurants still aren’t allowing vendors inside the business. Some are only wanting us to do the outside," Force said, noting that window washers clean both the inside and outside of the window.

Residential customers are also coming back.

"I think by June, we’re going to start to feel normal again," Force said. "We’ve already seen our phone ring this week more than all of last week."

