DESTIN — The 24th annual Festival of the Arts scheduled for Oct. 26 and 27 at the Cultural Arts Village in Destin has been canceled.

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, which presents the event, posted this announcement on its Facebook page about 10 a.m. Thursday:

"After careful consideration and with a deep respect for our participating artists, we regret to inform you that the 24th Festival of the Arts, presented by the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, is canceled.

"Please understand, this decision was not made lightly and our primary concern is and always will be the safety of our artists, the artwork, our guests, and the volunteers and staff that ensure the success of an event of this magnitude.

"We are committed to the foundational growth and cultural vitality of the arts in our community, and we have our eyes on the 25th Annual Festival of the Arts to be held on October 24th and 25th, 2020. We hope you will join us for this milestone year as the Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation celebrates 25 Years!"

Although the statement didn't specifically say so, the decision to cancel likely was made because of potentially stormy weather forecast for the area Friday and Saturday.

Organizers confirmed the cancellation in reply to a message requesting more information.