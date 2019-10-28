All area codes are 850 unless specified.

Village Door Music Hall: Destin's Michael J Thomas will have a full band with him when he opens for Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, an American contemporary swing revival and jazz band, on Nov. 2 at The Village Door Music Hall in Seascape Towne Centre in Miramar Beach. Purchase tickets at https://michaeljthomas.net/shows.

Haz-Mat Collection Day: The Walton County Board of County Commissioners will sponsor a project to collect, recycle, treat and properly dispose of household hazardous waste from 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 2 at the Walton County Fairgrounds, Highway 83 North in DeFuniak Springs, and Topsail Hill Preserve State Park, 7525 W County Highway 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Visit https://www.co.walton.fl.us/1253/Household-Hazardous-Waste-Amnesty-Days to get information on do’s and dont’s of what will be accepted. For more information or to schedule a drop of time, call the Walton County Landfill at 850-892-8180.

Explore The Outdoors Festival: Walton Outdoors will host its 10th Annual Explore The Outdoors Festival from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Live Oak Landing Outdoor Destination, 229 Pitts Avenue in Freeport. The day is geared toward engaging children to the wonders of exploring nature and the outdoor experience. Hands on activities will include fishing, kayaking, wildlife, archery, interactive educational exhibits, giveaways and much more. The event is free for all ages. The water activities are geared for children six-years-old and up. For more information, call 267-2064.

Bloody Mary Festival: The Market Shops Fifth Annual Bloody Mary Festival is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2. Enjoy unlimited tastes of the areas most creative and innovative Bloody Mary's made with Cathead Vodka, served by the finest restaurants and bars in the Panhandle and free food. Purchase tickets at www.themarketshops.com with proceeds to benefit Habitat for Humanity - Walton County.

Top Hat Jazz Brunch fundraiser: Bud & Alley’s Waterfront Restaurant opens its beach front doors to Emerald Coast Theatre Company for a jazzy brunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 3 at 2236 E. W County Hwy. 30A in Seaside. Savor a buffet of brunch fare by Bud & Alley’s award-winning Chef Dave Bishop, refreshing mimosas, a spectacular Gulf view, raffle prizes, live jazz music and … support Emerald Coast Theatre Company, formed in 2012 to enrich and entertain the Emerald Coast community through professional and educational theater. Live entertainment will be provided by The Top Hat Jazz Trio. Proceeds will benefit ECTC’s $125,000 capital campaign. Tickets are $50/person and available at EmeraldCoastTheatre.org or call 684-0323.

Topsail Talks: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park presents “Bobcats & Coyotes” by Florida Fish and Wildlife (FWC) from 10-11 a.m. Nov. 5 in Santa Rosa Beach. Program is free with paid park admission. Future dates and topics are “Bears” by FWC on Dec. 20; and “Mosquitoes” by South Walton Mosquito Control Jan. 17.

Wine social with master sommelier: Pescado Seafood Grill and Rooftop Bar will host its second wine social this year from 12-2 p.m. Nov. 6 in Rosemary Beach. This exclusive event will feature one of only 112 master sommeliers in the United States — John Blazon with The Spire Collection. Guests will enjoy a wine tasting presented by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits, facilitated by Blazon and hosted by Pescado. Tasters will enjoy complimentary wine as well as cheese and charcuterie. The walk around event will be open to 50 guests only. A similar event sold out quickly in July. Wines tasted during the social can be purchased by the bottle at the end of the event. Reservations can be made by email at events@thelcrg.com or call 368-7952.

Choctawhatchee Audubon Society: The Thursday evening program Nov. 7 is Hurricane Michael: Challenges and Benefits to Shorebirds by Raya Pruner at 6:30 p.m. in room 302 of the Student Services Center at Northwest Florida State College Niceville campus. Pruner of the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will speak on how this historic hurricane impacted threatened shorebirds such as plovers, terns, and black skimmers. Admission is free and open to the public. Call 907-321-3701.

Nov. 16: Join leader Malcolm Swan, 210-452-4899, at 7:30 a.m. for a bird walk to the Destin East Pass, West Jetty, and Gulf Beach. Discover multiple species of gulls, terns and shorebirds. Meet at the public parking lot at the southwest end of the Marler (Destin) Bridge. Bring binoculars and/or camera, wear closed toed shoes, long pants, and a hat. Be sure to have your updated Eglin Beach Permit.

LIVE@TheREP: Ryanhood, named ‘Best Group/Duo’ in the 2014 International Acoustic Music Awards, got their first break more than a decade ago as street-performers at Boston’s Quincy Market performs at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at The REP Theater in Santa Rosa Beach. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP members. Purchase at http://lovetherep.com/tickets/

McCaskill & Company: The community is invited to McCaskill & Company, the Destin gallery, 13390 US Hwy. 98 W, Nov. 8-9 for The Erica Courtney Adventure. Named as one of the Top 3 Jewelry Designers in the World by United Brands, Erica Courtney travels the world and mines for some of the rarest and most beautiful gems. Don’t miss this opportunity to meet her in person and experience her exquisite collection of jewelry and gemstones. Call 650–2262.

Tribute Weekend: The Village of Baytowne Wharf is bringing back free Tribute Weekend Nov. 8-10 on the Events Plaza lawn. Rock out the weekend and enjoy live music from The Shadow of the King (Elvis Tribute) from 6-8 p.m. Friday; Pandora's Box (Aerosmith Tribute) from 7-9 p.m. Saturday; and Not Quite Fab (Beatles Tribute) from 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Grab your blankets and lawn chairs for a jam-packed weekend of incredible talent.

Gospel Sing: The Walton County Tax Collector’s Employees Club has organized a gospel sing at 5 p.m. Nov. 9 at the DeFuniak Springs Community Center to benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of Westin Dietz. Area gospel singers and groups include Robert and James, The Heritage Trio, Rhonda Skipper, Ashton Evans, and Artie Rodriguez. Admission is $5 for 13 and up and free for 5 and under. Concessions and chili will be available for purchase.

Destin Crafted: Local company Wine World will once again team up with The Henderson Beach Resort & Spa to host an exclusive craft beer and bourbon tasting event raising funds for Children in Crisis from 1-4 p.m. Nov. 9 on the scenic pool deck and lawn at The Henderson. Featured will be hundreds of samples from over 40 renowned small-production breweries and distilleries alongside food from Destin’s favorite eateries with live music entertainment and more. Guests will also have the option to enter a raffle for a grand prize, raising additional funds for the charity. For details and tickets, visit destincrafted.com and follow @ChansWineWorld on Facebook.

The REP Film Club: FREE SOLO at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12 at The REP Theatre, 216 Quincy Circle in Seaside. Tickets are $12.50 and $10 for REP members.

Garden Club: The Green Thumb Garden Club will meet at 9:45 a.m. Nov. 13 at the Burnt Pine Country Club in Sandestin. The program will feature Thanksgiving. Tim Ryan, a local florist, and his sister Ashley Rydell, will present a floral demonstration, and he will lead a step-by-step instruction in constructing a Cornucopia for a Thanksgiving table. Each member will make their own Cornucopia design to take home. For reservations, email sjpappas14 @hotmail.com by 8 p.m. Nov. 8. Guest fees are $25 and includes lunch.

MKAF Wine Walkabout: The Seventh Annual Ruth’s Chris Fall Wine Walkabout, benefiting Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation, will be held from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14 in the East Bar and Courtyard at Ruth’s Chris in Destin. The wine walkabout features Chef Ruston Johnson’s culinary cuisine with heavy hors’ doeuvres paired with select fine wines. Patrons may enter a charity raffle and the MKAF Wine Pull features a mystery collection of fine wines donated from wine enthusiasts, private wine cellars, distributors and restaurants. Bubbles & Baubles allow patrons to enter to win a variety of eclectic to fine jewelry from local artists and jewelers, including a complimentary champagne tasting. Purchase tickets at https://www.mattiekellyartsfoundation.org/.

Charity Golf Tournament: Special Ops Survivors Charity Golf Tournament will be held on Nov. 15 at the Blackstone Golf Course in DeFuniak Springs. Check-in is 8 a.m. and a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Players and teams can register online at https://birdeasepro.com/flspecialopsgolf by Nov. 10. Cost is $60 per player and includes BBQ lunch, team, individual, and door prizes, a $10,000 hole-in-one prize, 50/50 raffle. For additional information email specialopsgolf@gmail.com or call 384-0806.

Sinfonia Gulf Coast: The annual gala at The Henderson brings the Northwest Florida debut of Vanessa Williams, one of the most respected and multi-faceted performers in entertainment today. The evening begins at 6 p.m. Nov. 15 and tickets are $295 per person, which includes valet parking, VIP reception, dinner, cash bar, gratuities, and performance. Purchase tickets at http://www.sinfoniagulfcoast.org/web/events.aspx.

Nov. 23: Sinfonia is “Mad for Mozart” for its first Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections of the season at Grace Lutheran Church at 7:30 p.m. with young Concert Artists Award winner, violinist SooBeen Lee. Tickets range from $29.50 to $45 per person.

Feb. 1: The second installment of the Silver Sands Premium Outlets’ Classical Connections Series will be at 7:30 p.m. at Village Baptist Church and features 2017 Bronze Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition and two icons of Russian orchestral music, Dmitri Shostakovich and Sergei Rachmaninoff.

May 16: The main season will come to a cinematic finale at the Emerald Coast Convention Center with “Jurassic Park in Concert.” Experience it projected in HD with Sinfonia Gulf Coast performing John Williams’ iconic score live to picture.

May 24: The season comes to an official close with Sinfonia Goes Pops!, presented al fresco on the amphitheater lawn at Alys Beach at 7:30 p.m. This patriotic, family-friendly concert is free and open to the public and concludes with a festive firework display.

Evening of Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights: Begin the season aboard the Solaris from 6:45-10 p.m. Nov. 15 with a dockside reception at the Sandestin Baytowne Resort with passed hors d’ouevres. Once the cruise begins, guests will have three other fine dining courses. The Dinner Cruise is exclusively 21+ and $95/guest and includes the dinner cruise, four fine dining courses, wine pairings, and live entertainment. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Sparkling Wine & Holiday Lights: Start the holiday season with a special sparkling event during the Seventh Annual Sparkling Wine and Holiday Lights from 4-6 p.m. Nov. 16 at The Village of Baytowne Wharf. This sparkling event will feature more than 30 champagnes and delicious appetizers at featured Village restaurants. Guests can enjoy the sounds of the season with carolers and a sneak peek of the first tree lighting of the season.

Topsail Kids' Club: Children can join Topsail Hill Preserve State Park in Santa Rosa Beach for Kids' Club at 2 p.m. Nov. 17 for a fun time with their parents filled with nature crafts and activities. Bring a snack and stay afterwards for more fun. Future date is 10 a.m. Dec. 9. Program is free with regular park admission.

Healthcare Seminar: Financial advisor Nancy J. Ungarino presents a free informative seminar on healthcare costs in retirement from 6-7 p.m. Nov. 19 at 437 Greenway Trail in Santa Rosa Beach. This presentation reviews costs and various plans of Medicare, evaluating insurance options, developing strategies for long-term care and considering health care directives.

Thanksgiving Buffet Cruises: Wondering where to eat for Thanksgiving? The Solaris yacht offers a buffet on the water for lunch from 121-2:30 p.m. Nov. 28 and for dinner from 6-8:30 p.m. After exploring all three decks of the yacht, families will enjoy a Thanksgiving buffet on the water. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 850-650-2519.

Christ the King Concert Series: Handel's "Messiah, “ his most famous work, premiered in Dublin, Ireland, to an enthusiastic audience in 1742. A year later, King George rose to his feet at the singing of "Hallelujah." Soloists, chorus and orchestra will come together under Conductor Dr. David Ott's direction at 3 p.m. Dec. 1 at Christ the King, 480 North County Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and free concerts begin at 3 p.m.

• Feb. 2, David Ott and Friends: Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece.

Brunch with Santa: Food For Thought Outreach will hold its first Brunch with Santa from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7 in the Food for Thought Outreach Full Circle Kitchen, 132 Market Street in Santa Rosa Beach. 100% of the proceeds will support FFT's work fighting child hunger in Walton and Okaloosa Counties. Brunch with Santa will include a special holiday craft area for children, along with holiday decor, music and photos with Santa. Tickets will also include brunch, provided by Maple Street Biscuit Company, along with bottomless mimosas, beer or cocktails. Tickets are $30/adults and $5/children and can be purchased at https://fftfl.org/collections/brunch-with-santa.

Holiday Pops Concert: Sinfonia Gulf Coast presents its Holiday Pops Concert from 7:30-10 p.m. Dec. 13 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd. in Destin. Tony, Emmy and Golden Globe Award-nominated singer/actor of the stage and screen Matthew Morrison will be featured. He joins Sinfonia’s full orchestra for an evening of the most cherished holiday medleys, plus many of the songs that he has performed throughout his career including his role as Mr. Schuester on Fox’s musical comedy series, “Glee.” Tickets range from $29.50 to $55 per person, with student tickets $20. Guests can purchase tickets at sinfoniagulfcoast.org or call 460-8800.

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Dinner Cruise: Ring in the New Year aboard SunQuest Cruises’ Solaris yacht from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Dine. Dance. Cruise into 2020. The New Year’s Eve Cruise is exclusively for guests 21+ and includes five chef-inspired courses, a midnight champagne toast, live entertainment, party favors, and the best view of the fireworks show at midnight. The 125-foot Solaris yacht is docked at Sandestin Golf and Beach Resort. Reservations required at www.SunQuestCruises.com or call 650-2519.

Third Thursday Wine Walk: Join the Gulf Place Merchants for a South Walton tradition at 5 p.m. every third Thursday of the month. Tickets are $20 and include samplings of hand-selected wines, light appetizers, live music and giveaways. Check in at 5 p.m. at the stage to receive a complimentary glass and walkabout map.

Family Fun Fest: Join in the free fun Friday nights for Family Fun Fest from 6-10 p.m. at Seascape Towne Centre, located near Seascape Resort in Miramar Beach. Event features live music performances, food and drink specials and kid-friendly activities, including face painting and a live magic show.

Peer to Peer Support Group: Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties is sponsoring a Peer to Peer Support Group every Thursday at Santa Rosa Beach Community Church, Room 206, 3524 US Hwy 98, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Whether you want to learn new life skills or better understand Mental Health Recovery, you will find support here. The group is open to adults (18+), free to participate, confidential, and guided by trained peer facilitators. For more information, call the Mental Health Association in Fort Walton Beach at 244-1040.

Dungeons and Dragons Club: Walton County Coastal Branch Library will host the club Fridays from 3:30-5 p.m. for ages ninth grade to 25. Pre-register at the Coastal Library or post on the Friends of Coastal Library Facebook D&D Club. Each meeting will be set in a rich fantasy world that will be developed and expanded upon by the choices you make while playing. This is a pen and paper role playing game where players will have to investigate mysteries, solve puzzles and defeat a goblin or two. All materials will be provided. For more information, call 267-2809.

Tai Chi Tuesday: Topsail Hill Preserve State Park will host Tai Chi Tuesday the third Tuesday of each month. Seated Tai Chi is 8:30-9:15 a.m. and Standing Tai Chi is 9:30-10:15 a.m. Class fee is $13 and does not include park admission. Call the park store at 267-8333 for more information.

Good Grief luncheons: An Emerald Coast Hospice lunch is open to anyone who has experienced a loss and is looking for some support and company through the grieving process. We encourage attendees to also bring a friend or family member. Everyone orders off the menu and pays for his or her own lunch. To RSVP, call 837-2589. Third Monday lunch is at Olive Garden Destin and third Tuesday lunch is at Applebee’s Miramar Beach, 8670 Hwy. 98 West.

Healing Walking Group: The Emerald Coast Hospice walking group is open to bereaved individuals who have experienced the death of a significant person in their life. Walk and talk, at a relaxed pace, with others who are grieving and share ideas, comfort and companionship from 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays in Miramar Beach and Thursdays in Destin. RSVP at 837-2589Turtle Talk Tuesdays: While enjoying coffee, tea, and sweet treats, a South Walton Turtle Watch volunteer will talk about sea turtles from 9-10 a.m. Tuesdays at Amavida Coffee, 104 North Barrett Square in Rosemary Beach. Ask questions and get information, stickers, and sometimes see preserved specimens.

Family Challenge: Check in at Topsail Hill Preserve State Park camp store between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturdays for the challenge package. When completed, return to camp store for a treat.

Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay: The Bay Restaurant, on the Choctawhatchee Bay at the southern foot of the 331 bridge, will host Sunday Pickin’ at The Bay every Sunday. Local musician Mike Whitty and Friends will get together in the garden for a jam session. All local musicians are invited to come and join in. Happy Hour is from 7-9 p.m.

Geocache Around Topsail: Explore Topsail Hill Preserve State Park with a special 10 station geocache program from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays. Check in at the camp store for your coordinates. Upon completion, return to the camp store for a prize.

Beach Service: Worship at the beach with Hope Lutheran Church from 8-9 a.m. at Ed Walline Regional Beach Access across on Scenic Hwy. 30A in Santa Rosa Beach. Bring a towel, chair, or stand on the boardwalk. Call 267-0322.

45 Central Wine Bar: Enjoy live music with Tropic Breeze from 7-9 p.m. Thursdays in Santa Rosa Beach.

30A Farmers’ Market: Walk through the park like setting with shade trees, a fountain, cobblestone walkways and visit friendly farmers and bakers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Seascape Resort Towne Centre in Miramar Beach.

Grand Boulevard Farmers’ Market: The market will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in Grand Park in Miramar Beach between Cantina Laredo and Tommy Bahama’s. Vendors will offer locally sourced food-based items including produce, eggs, milk, butter, grass-fed beef, chicken, lamb, and pork, honey, pickled vegetables and gourmet jams. Market is held on Wednesdays from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Seaside Farmers Market: Get your pick of fresh produce, baked goods, dairy products, native plants and other unique offerings Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon in the Amphitheatre behind Raw & Juicy. Enjoy special cooking demos and activities.

Vintage Market: New in Santa Rosa Beach is the Vintage Market at Elmore’s Landing from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Sunday. Check out various artists and unique vintage finds along with food and produce.