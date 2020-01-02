The REP Theatre in Seaside launches an exciting New Year of live theatre, films and multi-genre music concerts with the highly anticipated return of The Escape Ensemble, the classical chamber group of emerging young professionals assembled by Seaside’s Escape To Create Arts Residency.

Hailed for their charismatic performance and dazzling virtuosity, top students from America’s highest-ranked music conservatories will perform beloved chamber classics by Chopin, Mozart and Telemann and will introduce new works by leading American composers at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 11 and 2 p.m. Jan. 12 at The REP Theatre. Tickets are $30 and $24 for REP Members at https://lovetherep.com/.

The Escape Ensemble will also perform liturgical Renaissance and Baroque era masterworks during January Sunday services in The CHAPEL at Seaside starting at 9:30 a.m. and again during the fellowship gathering at the conclusion of service.

A final concert is planned for Sunday, Jan, 26, as part of a special music and prayer program. Pop-up performances and classroom visits are planned throughout the month as well as a presentation at the Coastal Branch Library on Jan. 13 at 1:30 pm.

The Escape Ensemble is under the artistic direction of noted Miami educator and composer Dr. Dorothy Hindman, a distinguished E2C Fellow.