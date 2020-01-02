Nancy Hasty has written and will perform as Jackie Cochran at 7 p.m. (note time change) on Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Chautauqua Theatre in DeFuniak Springs. The performance is a benefit for the Chautauqua Hall of Brotherhood’s interior furnishings. The hall is a National Register of Historic Places property that is now under restoration. Forward DeFuniak, Inc. is pleased to present the performance in support of the restoration of the city’s signature building.

When Hasty chose DeFuniak Springs as home, she soon heard the name of Jackie Cochran. She began to study Jackie’s life and was amazed by her fame and accomplishments as well as by the fact that there was a resemblance between herself and Bessie Lee Pittman, the name Jackie was known by when she lived in DeFuniak. With a second-grade education, Jackie knew poverty, hunger and deprivation. How did this fierce, complicated person manage to set more speed, distance and altitude records than any pilot, male or female? How was she named Business Woman of the Year?

You will enjoy a one-woman play written, directed and performed by Hasty. She has received many awards as poet, playwright and actress. In addition, she established the No Limits Theatre Company which is made up of actors with developmental disabilities as well as community, college and professional actors.

Reserve tickets, which are limited, by sending $25/ticket to “Play” at 504 Circle Drive, DeFuniak Springs, FL. 32435. Make your check payable to Forward DeFuniak, Inc. and write “Play” on the memo line. With identification, your tickets will await you at the box office. If not sold out, tickets will also be available at the door. For more information call 850-830-7663.