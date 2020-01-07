MIRAMAR BEACH — Chase the winter blues away by joining Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC) for the comedy "Buyer & Cellar" Jan. 23 (opening night) through Jan. 26 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin in Miramar Beach. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with a 2 p.m. matinee on Jan. 26.

"Buyer & Cellar" is a one-man comedy about the price of fame and the oddest of all odd jobs. Inspired after reading Barbra Streisand’s architectural book, "My Passion for Design," playwright Jonathan Tolins concocted this production that explores what would happen if an underemployed Los Angeles actor went to work in Barbra Streisand’s private mall located in her Malibu basement.

This one-man play, which was the winner of the 2014-2015 Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Solo Show, will be directed by ECTC’s producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher.

"Buyer & Cellar" features a familiar face on ECTC’s stage, Adam Silorey, who plays Alex More and all other roles in the production. Silorey was last seen on ECTC’s stage earlier this season as El Gallo in "The Fantasticks" and previously appeared as Ever Montgomery in "Dancing Lessons" and Phileas Fogg in "Around The World in 80 Days."

"We are so happy to have Adam Silorey back on our stage this season," Fisher said. "He is a fan favorite of our patrons here at ECTC, and we are thrilled he has been able to showcase his incredible talent on our stage in a variety of roles. Adam is sure to entertain our audience once again in ‘Buyer & Cellar.’ If you love to laugh, you will love this play."

Tickets are $32 per person for adults, $30 for seniors (55 years old and up) and military, and $28 for students (must show ID). "Buyer & Cellar" is recommended for mature audiences. Purchase tickets at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call 850-684-0323.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery curated by Lori Drew, founder of Lowkylzart. A portion of proceeds from each sale benefits ECTC and its education outreach and scholarship programs.