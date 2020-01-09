The Krewe de Yak’s seventh annual Mardi Gras Parade and Festival will be held on Feb. 1 on Circle Drive in DeFuniak Springs. The Street Fair and Car Show will begin at 11 a.m., and GrasFest will once again be the “place to be” for food, fun, and family-friendly entertainment celebrating the Carnival season. Then, at 3 p.m., the Grand Parade will roll.

For more information, visit the Krewe’s website at www.krewedeyak.org or contact Samantha Graves, Krewe de Yak, at 850-419-5977 or krewedeyak@gmail.com.

Krewe de Yak was established in 2009 as the only Mardi Gras Krewe in Walton County. The Krewe consists of community members from all walks of life who come together as a fun-loving carnival society that brings fun to the County on a year-round basis. Krewe de Yak is a 501(c)3 registered organization.