FORT WALTON BEACH — NFB returns to the Mattie Kelly Arts Center to present the beloved fairytale “Cinderella” at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 28 and 2:30 p.m. March 1. Performances will feature live orchestral accompaniment by the Northwest Florida Ballet (NFB) Symphony Orchestra, led by Maestro David Ott.

Featuring the acclaimed choreography of NFB Artistic Director Todd Eric Allen and the beautiful music of Serge Prokofiev, this timeless classic is presented in three acts. It brings to life a cavalcade of enchanting characters, brilliant dancing, vibrant costumes and a magical set sure to hold you under its spell.

"Arguably one of the most beloved fairytales of all time, the timeless story of Cinderella resonates with people of all ages,“ said NFB Artistic Director and CEO Todd Eric Allen. ”Although we find Walt Disney's animated classic the most familiar, audiences are often surprised to find out that Cinderella's origins can go back to ninth-century Chinese folklore that praised the virtues and loveliness of women with tiny feet,"

International guest artist Daynelis Munoz Castell and principal guest artist Jonathan Carter portray the roles of Cinderella and her handsome prince, respectively.

Also featured in this year's production will be NFB company dancers Jolin Crabtree as the Fairy Godmother and Wyatt Mier as the comical Jester. NFB company dancers Luciana Ato, Sadie Wheeless, C'Jae Ransom and Kendall Ard, will play the roles of the fairies of the seasons.

The NFB Symphony Orchestra continues to be comprised of some of the finest musicians from the Southeast and abroad. In his fourth year as the NFB Music Director, Ott is cited among America's most-performed composers of the late twentieth and early twenty-first centuries.

In addition to its two public performances, NFB will also perform for area school children and special needs groups at 10 a.m. Feb. 27 as part of NFB's Education and Outreach services. In celebration of NFB's golden anniversary, a 50th anniversary Masquerade Gala will also be held Feb. 29. This enchanting black-tie celebration at the Mattie Kelly Arts Center includes a cocktail reception, performance with the NFB Symphony Orchestra of Cinderella's Act II. It concludes with dinner on the main stage. Proceeds from the event will benefit the NFB Academie Academic Classroom Capital Campaign. For information on the event or to purchase tickets, please email Gala@NFBallet.org.