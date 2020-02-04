MIRAMAR BEACH — The Sacred Heart Foundation is once again rolling out the green carpet for the second annual Emerald Ball on March 28 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa. The black-tie gala, presented by Howard Group, will benefit the expansion of the cardiac and spine programs at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast.

“We were blown away by the community’s support of the event last year, which raised an astounding $217,631,” said Carol Carlan, president of Sacred Heart Foundation. “We are excited to deliver an even bigger night of fun and entertainment in 2020.”

Guests are encouraged to wear shades of emerald for the elegant event. The evening will begin with a cocktail hour at 6 p.m. followed by dinner and dancing. Entertainment will include live music by Mr. Big and the Rhythm Sisters, a wine and bourbon pull and a photo booth by 30A Life Photography. A highlight of the evening will be the opportunity to enter-to-win a $5,000 shopping spree at McCaskill & Company.

Tickets for this exclusive, jewelry drawing will be available to purchase for $100 each and will be limited to 150 entries.

This year’s event will also include a tribute to Roger Hall, president of Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast, for his dedication and contributions to the hospital over the last 17 years. Hall, a native of Crestview, served for six years as CEO of North Okaloosa Medical Center before being named president of Sacred Heart’s 58-bed hospital in Walton County, which was under construction at that time.

Under his leadership, the hospital has grown steadily to meet the needs of the community while maintaining a high level of quality. Since opening, the hospital has grown to 76 beds and services have expanded with the opening of The Family Birth Place, The Ascension Sacred Heart Cancer Center, and the state-of-the-art Judy and Steve Turner Heart & Vascular Center. His passion and dedication to providing high quality, safe and compassionate health care, has resulted in Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital Emerald Coast consistently ranking among the top hospitals in the nation for patient safety, experience and satisfaction.

Individual tickets for the Emerald Ball are available to purchase for $150 and include reserved seating, dinner and two drink tickets. Sponsorship opportunities are available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.sacredheartemeraldball.com.