MIRAMAR BEACH — Warm your winter with some laughs by joining Emerald Coast Theatre Co. for its romantic comedy, “Maytag Virgin.”

This production will be on stage for two weekends, Feb. 20 (opening night) through March 1 at ECTC’s performance space, 560 Grand Boulevard (upstairs) in Grand Boulevard at Sandestin. The production runs at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday with 2 p.m. matinees on Feb. 23 and March 1.

“Maytag Virgin” is set in the small, fictional town of Lenoraville, Alabama, and tells the story of recently widowed Elizabeth Nash and her new next door neighbor, Jack Key. Playwright Audrey Cefaly is a self-identifying Southern playwright and director and uses her southern roots to draw inspiration for her writing.

“Maytag Virgin” was first conceived at the Atlas Performing Arts Center’s annual Intersections Festival in 2012, and it appeared on stage in the form of a 10-minute monologue. The play received its Southeast regional premiere at the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville, Georgia, in January 2018.

“Maytag Virgin” is directed by ECTC’s producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. Set and lighting design for this production is by Rebeca Lake. Costumes are styled by ECTC co-founder and associate producer Anna Fisher. Stage management is by Phillip Padgett.

“Maytag Virgin” will bring two new actors to ECTC’s stage. Matt McVay (Jack Key) of Atlanta makes his ECTC debut, and Laura Price (Elizabeth “Lizzy” Nash) travels to the Emerald Coast from the Appalachian Mountains in North Carolina.

“Some of my favorite plays to direct are the ones where we see two characters coming from different walks of life and being thrown together by extenuating circumstances where humor and conflict abound,” Fisher says. “‘Maytag Virgin’ is all of this and more. It has romance, comedy, some drama, and a whole lot of heart.”

Tickets are $32 per person for adults; $30 for seniors (55 years old and up) and military, and $28 for students (must show ID). Running time is 120 minutes. “Maytag Virgin” is recommended for audiences ages 13 and up. Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call (850) 684-0323.

Theater patrons are encouraged to come early (doors open at 6:30 p.m.) to browse artwork by local artists showcased in the ECTC Lobby Gallery curated by Lori Drew, founder of Lowkylzart. A portion of proceeds from each sale benefits ECTC and its education outreach and scholarship programs.

ECTC’s seventh season caps its mainstage season with “Treasure Island,” May 14-17.