During the month of love, our significant others and our relationships take center stage, as people show their affections with flowers, candy or stuffed animals. Although loving relationships offer many health benefits for all those involved, no relationship is perfect. Here are a few relationship podcasts to listen to if you could use some love advice.

Where Should We Begin?

Renowned couples therapist Esther Perel welcomes in anonymous real couples into her office where they share the deepest details of their relationship. Couples bare the raw and intimate issues such as infidelity, sexlessness and loss. Perel helps people be heard and understood and to feel empowered. Recent episodes include "Introducing Heavyweight," "Happily Divorced" and "Mom and Monique."

Find it: https://www.estherperel.com/podcast

I Do

Married couple Chase and Sarah Kosterlitz welcome in today’s most successful and inspiring relationship experts to help listeners with their problems. The weekly podcast offers up advice to improve your relationship and fun ways to keep the spark alive. Guests also provide tips and advice for couples. Recent episodes include "The Amazing Expanded Orgasm," "How To Create The Relationship You Want" and "Brain First Approach To Relationships."

Find it: https://idopodcast.com/

Dear Sugars

Based on her anonymous advice column, Cheryl Strayed and fellow columnist Steve Almond give listeners insightful, compassionate and applicable advice about relationships. Along with guests, each episode features advice on an assortment of topics such as infidelity, jealousy and past relationships. Recent episodes include "The Long Goodbye," "As me" and "Young & Isolated."

Find it: https://www.wbur.org/dearsugar

Savage Lovecast

For the past 14 years, Dan Savage has been handing relationship advice to those people who call in needing help. Each episode features callers who are wondering about sex. With a straightforward and humorous approach Savage helps listeners feel OK about who they are. Episodes are updated weekly and are about 45 minutes in length.

Find it: https://www.savagelovecast.com/