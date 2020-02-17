The Gaither Vocal Band will perform at Hiland Park Baptist Church on March 13.

PANAMA CITY — Multiple Grammy Award-winner Bill Gaither will bring the Gaither Vocal Band’s national "Homecoming" tour to Hiland Park Baptist Church in March.

During what is described as "a spectacular evening of music, laughter and encouragement," the Gaither Vocal Band will share timeless gospel classics, as well as refreshing, inspiring new favorites embraced by audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

"The longer I live, the more I learn to appreciate the here and now — this moment, this place in life, this group of people with whom I am privileged to collaborate," said Bill Gaither, band founder and bass singer, in a press release.

The event will be at 7 p.m. March 13 at the church, 2611 U.S. 231 in Panama City. Complete information, including ticket pricing, is available by visiting Gaither.com or PremierProductions.com. To charge tickets by phone or to obtain more information, call 1-855-484-1991. Tickets are also available at the Hiland Park Baptist Church office.

The show promises to celebrate themes of faith, unity and eternal hope through a variety of music the whole family will enjoy, said publicist Deana Warren. She added, "Few events have the ability to unite individuals from all walks of life the way Gaither concerts do."

During the summer of 2019, the Gaither Vocal Band celebrated the release of a new recording, "Good Things Take Time," produced by country and gospel music performer and studio musician Gordon Mote. The recording is a musical snapshot of a special season for the quintet, which also features Wes Hampton, Adam Crabb, Todd Suttles and Reggie Smith.

Year after year, Bill Gaither has brought the Homecoming Tour into cities worldwide, performing to packed houses with collective attendance figures exceeding a million people. The show has been ranked among the top concerts for tickets sold worldwide in any music genre during the past two decades.

Joining The Gaither Vocal Band for this performance will be female vocalist Charlotte Ritchie and male vocalist Gene McDonald, as well as guitarist and comedian, Kevin Williams.

"I've always said it all starts with a great song, and we are fortunate that each concert includes great songs that have stood the test of time," said Gaither, who quit his day job as a teacher 40 years ago to begin a singing career. "With all the musical choices that are available now, there is still a special place for the joy and optimism that reside in gospel music. Good news never gets old."

Along with his wife, Gloria Gaither, he has written more than 700 popular gospel songs throughout a multi-decade career, including favorite standards "He Touched Me," "Because He Lives," and "There's Just Something About That Name."

In 1992, Gaither began recording the "Homecoming" series of DVDs and CDs. Almost every volume has gone gold or platinum with sales totaling about 100 million. The programs also appear regularly on television networks around the world.