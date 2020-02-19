As the Emerald Coast Children’s Advocacy Center (ECCAC) celebrates their 20th anniversary this year, they are presenting their annual signature Gala & Golf weekend. The Gala is at 6 p.m. March 7 at the Hilton Sandestin Beach Golf Resort & Spa.

Emceed by David Seering, guests will enjoy dinner, dancing and live entertainment by the popular Mr. Big Band, as well as live and silent auctions. Dress is coastal chic for the Gala, an energetic, yet important fundraising event to benefit children by providing services at no cost to help identify, treat and support child victims in abusive situations.

This year’s gala will honor and recognize Zeke Bratkowski, an NFL football player and an assistant coach in the NFL for over two decades. He passed away in 2019 and was a passionate supporter of ECCAC, founding the first gala and golf in 1999.

The annual Kieran May Golf Tournament, also to benefit ECCAC, will take place on March 8 at Kelly Plantation Golf Club with registration from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tournament cost is $400, which includes two tickets to the Gala.

Gala tickets only are $250 per couple. Call Chelsea Fox at 850-833-9237, ext. 256 to make reservations. For more information on ECCAC, or to purchase tickets online, visit www.eccac.org.