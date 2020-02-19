From March 1 to April 30, South Walton artist Joan Vienot will be exhibiting Sea & Sky, a collection of larger studio works produced on the title theme over the course of last year.

Hosted by Anne Hunter Galleries at 25 Central Square in Seaside, the exhibit of 20 paintings illustrates Vienot’s fascination with repeating forms in clouds and waves. To provide more opportunity to visit, Vienot is offering a number of Meet-the-Artist receptions on most Thursdays from 5-8 p.m., and painting demonstrations on Mondays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit https://annehuntergalleries.com/joan-vienot-sea-sky/.