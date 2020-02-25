MIRAMAR BEACH — Live from the red carpet! A sensational new event, The Rising Stars and Red Carpet Soiree, is set from 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 3 at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, 15000 Emerald Coast Parkway in Destin.

Experience a glamorous night out on the town. Dance to live music by Cheryl Jones, sip on selected wines and cocktails, indulge in chef-inspired cuisine from the culinary team at Ruth's Chris. Guests will enjoy modeled fashions from Saint Lucille Fashions, a wine pull and exclusive auction items.

Proceeds from this inaugural event will benefit Emerald Coast Theatre Company (ECTC).

“We could not be more pleased and grateful for this opportunity,” said ECTC’s co-founder and producing artistic director Nathanael Fisher. “Events like this help our surrounding community here on the Emerald Coast learn about ECTC and provide a great opportunity to support our theater education programs.”

Tyler Shook, manager at Ruth’s Chris Steak House, is looking forward to the evening event.

"We love supporting the arts, education, and food culture in our community and our team is delighted to co-host Emerald Coast Theatre Company's first event,” he said.

A limited number of tickets are available for sale for this intimate event. Tickets are $50 and include chef's samplings, beverage tastings, and a celebration of all things music, art, theater and fashion.

Purchase tickets online at www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org or call ECTC’s box office at 850-684-0323.

To make a tax-deductible donation, volunteer or learn more about Emerald Coast Theatre Company, find them on Facebook, call 850-684-0323 and visit www.emeraldcoasttheatre.org