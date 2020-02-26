Designated food truck parking area debuts in Panama City

PANAMA CITY — The community is invited to get on board when Food Truck Friday rolls out Feb. 28 at the Bay County Government Center.

"We wanted to create a space to help out the food vendors while also promoting downtown," Bay County Commission Chairman Philip "Griff" Griffitts stated in a press release. "Food trucks are the ’in’ thing going on around the country and this space provides them with a place to be and the public with different choices for lunch."

PHOTOS: Food trucks featured at the PCB Food Truck Festival

The first Food Truck Friday debuts with Smok N Butts BBQ and Taqueria Sanchez from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Government Center, 840 W. 11th St., across the parking lot from the Bay County Public Library.

Food Truck Friday is scheduled to continue at the same time each Friday, but will adjust according to public demand.

"This program is organic, and we’ll make adjustments as necessary," Griffitts stated. "And we’re hopeful that it’s successful and leads to trucks being there more days than Friday."

RELATED: Bay County is making a spot for food trucks to gather in Panama City

The food truck parking area on the southwestern campus includes four picnic tables, fresh sod, a sidewalk, driveway and asphalt parking area for the food trucks. The location also allows for plenty of parking for customers.

According to Valerie Sale, Bay County public information officer, a covered pavilion is scheduled for construction "within the next several weeks."

RELATED: Let food truck frenzy begin

The food truck area formerly was the site of a county storage building, which was destroyed in October 2018 during Hurricane Michael. The debris from the damaged building was removed, and fill and crushed asphalt was brought in to create the space, according to Bay County Public Works Director Keith Bryant. All of the work was done in-house.

On March 6, Food Truck Friday is set to feature Crepe and Cream and Grub Slinger offering their menus. Right now there is only room for two food trucks or mobile food trailers.

"If it’s wildly successful, we’ll certainly look at all the options," Sale said.

Whether the food trucks or mobile food trailers park in the designated area or at an area business, they must have a City Business License and Hotels & Restaurants License, an active business registration on Sunbiz.org (Florida Department of Corporations). Food trucks will still be seen at area businesses, as long as they have permission from the business owners.

"We just added a venue to give them another place to be able to park," Sale said.

This just gives the public one place they know they can go every Friday and get food truck fare — with seating.

Interested vendors can call the Bay County Parks and Recreation at 850-248-8690 to get on the food truck schedule. Check out upcoming food trucks at baycountyfl.gov.