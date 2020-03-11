HarborWalk Village in Destin is ready for spring. Celebrate from St, Patrick’s Day to Easter and beyond with these events. On-site parking is $10.

St. Paddy's Day Family Party

Celebrate the luck of the Irish at HarborWalk Village from 12-3 p.m. March 15 featuring a live performance from the Carpenter Academy of Irish Dance, kids’ crafts and a leprechaun treasure hunt. Register for a Pup of the Irish pet costume contest at 2 p.m. Cost of registration is $5 toward a featured charity or a bag of dry dog food.

Silent Disco Party

Dance to your own beat during your spring break vacation with a silent disco experience at 7 p.m. every Monday from March 16 through April 6 in front of the Main Stage at HarborWalk Village. Featuring DJ Chubby & DJ/VJ Doc Roc with headphones provided, this is a family event.

DIY Kids with Art Bus

Enjoy a free art experience during vacation with the Uniquelyclever mobile Art Bus, The Imagination Machine, at 4 p.m. March 18 and April 1.

Princesses & Pirates

Come dressed in your fairytale best to meet your favorite princesses and pirates at 4 p.m. March 25 and April 8 at HarborWalk Village. Enjoy free crafts, a pirate band and activities throughout the Village.

Arts & Draft

Celebrate the arrival of spring with live music, seasonal draft samplings, and unique art crafted by local artisans from 6-9 p.m. April 10 at HarborWalk Village. Token and draft packages available soon at EventLiveUS.com.

Visit the Easter Bunny

Hop to the harbor from 2-4 p.m. April 12 for free kid’s crafts, a golden egg hunt, and visits with the Easter Bunny on the Main Stage at Harborwalk Village. Snaps Photo Booth will provide each family with one free 4-by-6 print.

Wizard of Oz Performance

Enjoy a special performance of “The Wizard of Oz” by the Ballet Conservatory and Destin School of Music and Dance from 5:30-7 p.m. April 26 at HarborWalk Village..