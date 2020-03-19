IN CONCERT

GADSDEN

BLACKSTONE PUB: Thursday, Mark Womack; Friday, Ben Cornutt; Saturday, Ryan Keef

CHESTNUT STATION: Friday, Sherwood Seven; Saturday, Parris

THE WALNUT GALLERY: 5 p.m. Friday, Acoustic Evening with Alumni and Art; bluegrass music with Glen Williams and art with local landscape artist Bryce Lafferty; hosted by the Gadsden State Alumni Association and the Walnut Gallery; free

ON SCREEN

GADSDEN

Premiere Cinemas 16

Thursday’s Schedule

“Bad Boys for Life” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Bloodshot” (PG-13)

1 p.m., 3 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m., 9:20 p.m.

“Brahms: The Boy II” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Fantasy Island” (PG-13)

12:40 p.m., 6:35 p.m.

“Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey” (R)

3:45 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Impractical Jokers: The Movie” (PG-13)

2:05 p.m., 4:35 p.m., 7:05 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“I Still Believe” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (PG-13)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“Onward” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 2:25 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 5:20 p.m., 6:40 p.m., 8:15 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

“Sonic the Hedgehog” (PG)

12:45 p.m., 2:15 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 9:05 p.m.

“The Call of the Wild” (PG)

12:30 p.m., 3:25 p.m., 6:20 p.m., 9:15 p.m.

“The Hunt” (R)

2 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m., 9:35 p.m.

“The Invisible Man” (R)

12:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 9:30 p.m.

“The Way Back” (R)

1 p.m., 3:55 p.m., 6:55 p.m., 9:40 p.m.

Submit items by noon Mondays for the weekly entertainment calendar. Fax items to 256-549-2105, Attn: That’s the Ticket; or email to gadsdenfeatures@yahoo.com.