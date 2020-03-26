Fort Walton Beach resident Aliana Jester is featured in her third episode of "American Idol" as one of the top 40 contestants.

Before the interview can commence, Aliana Jester wants to clarify she is self-isolating.

The Fort Walton Beach singer is in an "American Idol" episode filmed in Hawaii that will air at 7 p.m. Monday, but it was pre-recorded in January, she said. Jester is now among the top 40 contestants.

"I am at home with the family," Jester said. "So we’re all OK. We’re not spreading the disease or anything."

In the latest episode, Jester was shown in the Hollywood round of the auditions singing the duet "Like I'm Gonna Lose You" with fellow contestant YZthasinger.

"I was definitely nervous, because I’ve never done a duet – let alone in a competition in front of legends like Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan," Jester said. "But I was also excited, because its easier to perform with somebody, because you have someone to look to – especially if I get lost. I can have that trust. I was comfortable enough with him because we both knew the song. If I, for whatever reason, mess up the words, I knew he was going to back me up on it.

Luckily that didn’t happen."

The judges sent both singers through to the next round.

YZthasinger wasn’t originally Jester’s partner. Another contestant introduced them, saying the song wasn’t his style.

"He was like, ‘I do know somebody who would be great for that and brought me to YZ, his roommate," Jester said. "I was like, ‘Wanna be my partner?’ He was like, ‘OK, sure.’"

The contestants chose their own partners.

I can not believe I get to go to Hawaii with these amazing people! Life is crazy pic.twitter.com/bgg0vRYgVk

— Aliana Jester (@Aliana_Jester) March 24, 2020

"I heard people were asking questions and taking tests for other people," Jester said. "That was the hardest part was trying to find the perfect partner. The goal is to try to get both of you through."

YZthasinger was "really cool" and easy to talk to, Jester said.

"When we were waiting to be with our vocal coach, I looked at him and was like, ‘I don’t know anything about you. I’ve never even seen you before. I feel like our biggest bet would be to get to know each other,’" Jester said. "We decided to sit in a corner and just talked and started learning about each other – our life stories, how we got there – so we could start building that connection. He’s actually one of the funniest guys I’ve ever met."

SUBSCRIBE to Aliana Jester’s YouTube channel

The pair’s onstage chemistry sparked romance suspicions with the judges, which were heavily shown in the episode. Judge Luke Bryan said the two walked in like a celebrity couple.

Jester has a boyfriend, but she and YZthasinger knew their relationship might be depicted romantically for entertainment purposes.

"We heard all the questions they were asking us, I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re going to make it seem like we were into each other. My boyfriend’s gonna flip it out,’" Jester said with a laugh. "He was like, ‘Call your boyfriend, so I can let him know, warn him.’ He actually called my boyfriend."

Luckily, Jester’s boyfriend was cool with it, she said.

MARCH 10, 2020: 10 things you didn’t (or did) know about ‘American Idol’ contestant Aliana Jester

The singers’ connection and choreographed performance featuring a twirl moved them into the next round. Jester didn’t expect to make it this far, she said.

"I’m just grateful they even gave me the chance to sing in front of them," Jester said. "It’s definitely a blessing for me, given I auditioned for ‘The Voice’ twice and now I’m top 40 on ‘American Idol.’ It’s pretty crazy right now."

Hollywood week shows the judges who the contestants are as artists and the group round shows how they work with a partner, Jester said. The Hawaii Showcase was to show they perform in front of crowd.

MARCH 10, 2020: 19-year-old FWB woman, Aliana Jester, auditions for ‘American Idol’

"They want to see what we would do if we were performing our own concert," Jester said. "This round is a little bit easier. It’s awkward during Hollywood week when you’re trying to work the stage and work the crowd when there’s not really a crowd there to work. When you’re done singing, it’s quiet."

In Hawaii, Jester will be shown performing "This is Me" from the movie "The Greatest Showman."

"‘The Greatest Showman’ is actually one of my favorite movies to watch because it tells a story," Jester said. "Not a lot of people know it’s actually based on a true story. A lot of the events that take place in the movie are true – like when the whole circus building caught fire. Not a lot of people know that actually happened in New York. It actually caught on fire twice."

Jester connects with the song lyrics, she said.

"Even now, there are moments I don’t feel like everybody else," Jester said. "Either my body isn’t like anybody else or I know I definitely have the least experience in the competition. With my background, I was trying to connect to the song and connect to the audience."

Jester isn’t sure if she did.

"The crowd was absolutely fantastic," Jester said. "My performance, I don’t even know what I did because I blacked out. One of my friends recorded it for me and I saw it and I was like, ‘Oh my God.’ I was touching people, reaching my hand out in the crowd, walking around – I don’t normally do that."

She can’t reveal the results, but one of the best parts of her week-and-a-half in Hawaii was when her parents surprised her. Jester was homesick and lonely, she said.

"I went to the beach at sunset and prayed, ‘Lord I need my family here,’" Jester said. "I thought it was going to be easy because I was in paradise, but it was hard seeing everyone with their families and mine wasn’t there."

A couple of days later, someone covered Jester’s eyes during an interview.

"I was like, ‘Who’s touching me?’" Jester said. "I thought it was one of the crew people messing around. When they opened my eyes, my mom was to my left and my dad was to my right. I was like, ‘Oh my God,’ and I just started crying tears of joy."

Her parents are proud, she said.

"My dad has been messaging me everyday, ‘I need a new video to post of you. I have to tell people to vote for you,’" Jester said.

Another exciting moment for Jester was watching the video of her performance.

"It made me tear up a little bit when I was watching the video, because I was like, ‘Oh my God. They’re singing along. That was something I’ve wanted to accomplish in life and it’s now accomplished thanks to ‘American Idol,’" Jester said. "The experience was definitely a great one, and I will never forget it."