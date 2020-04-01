MHA

Starting April 6, the Mental Health Association of Okaloosa and Walton Counties (MHA) will continue to offer services from remote locations. Assistance will be provided for the following: psychiatric medication, crisis navigation, and doctor/therapy provider referrals. Please call 850-244-1040. If the phone is not answered, leave a message and calls will be returned on the same day. MHA remote service assistance will continue until the COVID-19 crisis has subsided.

Crawfish Boil

The Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Crawfish Boil on April 25 at Uptown Station in Fort Walton Beach has been canceled.

Musical Echoes 2020 is postponed

Due the extreme health risks and safety concerns for our attendees, and the announcement from the President of the United States issuing a Proclamation of National Emergency, the 2020 festival has been postponed. We have been working closely with the host City Council to retain the dates in April 2021 for our next Musical Echoes Festival.

SHRM-Emerald Coast Full Day Conference

SHRM will postpone the full-day conference scheduled for April 15 until Feb. 17, 2021. The Island Hotel has secured the date and the speakers have already locked it in on their calendars.

Color The Coast For Autism 5K Fun Run

The event to raise awareness for Autism has been postponed..

The Track, Fat Daddy’s

The Track Family Fun Parks and Fat Daddy’s Arcade have made the difficult decision to temporarily close operations to the general public. Updates will be posted on website and Facebook.

HarborWalk Village

Due to continued recommendations at the national and state level to practice social distancing, we are choosing to put the health and safety of our guests and employees first by canceling all HarborWalk Village events through April 26, including visits with the Easter Bunny and a special performance of the Wizard of Oz by the Ballet Conservatory and Destin School of Music and Dance.

Concerts in the Village

The Mattie Kelly Arts Foundation will postpone the April 23 and April 30 Concerts. Works are underway to reschedule with Jeffrey Steele and the M-80s.

Easter EGGstravaganza

Event scheduled April 12 at LuLu’s in Destin has been canceled.

Black History Program

The Okaloosa Democratic Black Caucus Black History Program is canceled.

Citizen Police Academy

The Fort Walton Beach Police Department will conduct its free annual Citizens Police Academy April 6-June 1. Registration is now open. Visit www.fwb.org/cpa for more information and to register. Participants must live or work in Okaloosa County. Contact Master Police Officer Traci Randolph at 833-9500, ext. 30802 or zrandolph@fwb.org with questions.

Walk for Mommy & Me

The 2020 Walk for Mommy & Me, sponsored by the Florida Department of Health in Santa Rosa County WIC office, scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. The event will not be rescheduled.

Digital Graffiti

At this time, safety is our number one concern for Digital Graffiti attendees, employees, artists, vendors and the community of South Walton. With this being said, Digital Graffiti is rescheduled for Oct. 2-3, 2020.

Spring Flea

Florida’s Longest Yard Sale, is officially canceled, citing coronavirus precautions. All efforts will now focus on the upcoming Fall Flea event, Sept. 11-12.

City of Destin

The City is also suspending activities through Monday, March 30, at the Destin Community Center, Morgan Sports Center, Buck Destin Park and Destin Library.

Village of Baytowne Wharf

All events at The Village of Baytowne Wharf scheduled from March 16-April 9 and The Sandestin Wine Festival, originally planned April 16-19, have been canceled. The well -being of guests, community, and staff is important and in light of the continued uncertainty and potential health risks by COVID-19, the annual festival, all outdoor events during that time period, will no longer take place.

Tax Collector

Effective March 17, all Okaloosa County Tax Collector Office lobby locations will be closed to the public until further advised. While office locations will be closed to the public, customers can continue to process transactions online at OkaloosaTax.com, by phone at 850-651-7300, through the mail, or by drop box.

ADSO

Arts & Design Society will remain closed through the end of the month. All classes, events and programs scheduled through April 1 have been canceled or postponed.

Kite Festival

Kitty Hawk Kites has decided to cancel the Spring Kite Festival scheduled for April 4 and April 5 in Fort Walton Beach. For the safety of our team, volunteers, and patrons, we will not be rescheduling this event.

Thoroughly Modern Millie

Stage Crafters play has been canceled.

Santa Rosa County Democrats

In order to keep everyone safe and minimize the spread of coronavirus, the monthly meeting will be conducted virtually. It will still be this Thursday at 6 p.m. in either of these ways — visit https://zoom.us/j/843767594 or call 646-876-9923 and enter Meeting ID 67594#. If you have any questions or concerns, call/text 396-1935.

Pace Chamber

The Pace Chamber of Commerce has closed the office to walk-in visitors, canceled the rest of our March events and meetings, etc. They can still be reached at 850-994-9633.

Sand & Starlight Supper Club

Event canceled.

Florida’s Great Northwest

Due to the recent escalation of COVID-19 impacts, "Spring into the New Decade with Florida's Great Northwest Business Meeting & Networking Reception" on March 31 has been canceled and will be rescheduled at a later time.

Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee

The Emerald Coast Local Emergency Planning Committee - Planning Subcommittee will hold a public meeting at 1 p.m. April 2. The meeting will be held virtually. Join from your computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/688536613 or dial 1-872-240-3212, access code 688-536-613, in the United States. The Planning Subcommittee will review and make recommendation for the 2020 LEPC Plan Update, along with other general business of the subcommittee.

Seabreeze Jazz Festival

In an abundance of caution, and in cooperation with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantes’ directive to limit or postpone large gatherings, the Seabreeze Jazz Festival, scheduled to take place April 22-26 in Panama City Beach, will be postponed to April 21-25, 2021. The show will continue at the same venue at The Aaron Bessant Park Amphitheater. Tickets and wristbands for 2020 festival will be honored.

Events canceled/rescheduled at Alys Beach

Digital Graffiti – to be rescheduled for Oct. 2 and 3

Movies (Wednesday nights)

Concerts (Thursday nights)

Recreation programs like soccer, kickball, cornhole, sandcastle building and beach volleyball

Tie dye T-shirts and Seaside Repertory Theatre events

All Easter activities

Alys Beach May Developer Update Weekend

Sinfonia Concert on Memorial Day to be rescheduled on Labor Day

Easter Brunch at Caliza Restaurant

Mother’s Day Brunch at Caliza Restaurant

Village of Baytowne Wharf

All events canceled.

Art in the Park

Will be rescheduled.

Juana’s/ Sailors’ Grill

Effective immediately, we will be closing the entire business including Juana’s Pagodas, Sailors’ Grill, Schooner Bar, Juana Bites, Juana Shop, beach rentals, volleyball leagues, and all other activities associated with our business.

Florida State Parks

Effective immediately, all Florida State Parks are changing day-use visitation hours to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. DEP is canceling all events, activities, special event reservations, pavilion rentals and camping reservations at Florida State Parks for the next 60 days.

Purses with a Purpose

A signature Shelter House event has been rescheduled for May 14-16 at Grand Boulevard at Sandestin Festivities kick off May 14, and doors open first for VIP ticketholders at 5 p.m. where they will be greeted with champagne and have the opportunity to shop through the selection before doors open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission. General admission tickets are $20, and VIP tickets are $25 if purchased before May 14. Tickets purchased at the door will be $25 for general admission and $30 for VIP. Purses with a Purpose reopens for bargain shopping May 15 from 4–6 p.m. and May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Visit www.shelterhousenwfl.org and 850tix.com.

Destin Charity Wine Auction

Destin Charity Wine Auction Foundation (DCWAF) announced the postponement of the 15th annual event until Aug. 21-22. All patron packages will be automatically transferred to the new date. Should patrons be unable to attend the auction in August, they should contact the DCWAF office at info@dcwaf.org.