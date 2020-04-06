Reluctant as I am to stream -- in part because of tech flaws, freezes and blips and stutters that can make your movie look less real than stop-motion animation; in part because of pay-per-view nonsense -- I’ve caved. I’ve added services, some free due to links with other services, so that strips away half the objection.

Still: Jitters. I’ll not be re-upping until and unless they can take away the maddening distractions. Discs don’t do that, on the whole.

I was so looking forward to “Star Trek: Picard,” not “Picard: Legoland,” and the series itself didn’t let me down. The opposite, in fact. Much like Disney’s “The Mandalorian,” another mini-saga within a vast fictional universe, it won partly by altering expectations, carving down to interesting individuals, then building up to the world- or universe-impacting ramifications.

Pixilation or no, streams shot up in recent weeks, thanks to the pandemic, as more of us seek relief at home. And, if you’re in the mood to be cynical, it might be because distributors see this crisis as an opportunity.

But it’s a move that could spell doom for a massive worldwide entertainment industry. Studies indicate that even assuming being cleared by the CDC, 44 percent of U.S. consumers plan to attend fewer large public events. About 38 percent said Eh, no change, and 18 percent, those cocky rebels, plan to go out even more.

A few from the latter joined the former, for 47 percent, agreeing that the idea of public events “will scare me for a long time.”

Worse news for movie theaters: 49 percent say it’ll take somewhere from a few months to never -- and that’s quite a span -- before they’ll feel safe to return. Another 28 percent said they’ll attend movies less often, even after any all-clear, though the sanguine 58 percent won’t change, and 15 percent dare anyone to stop them buying their 25 cents’ worth of popcorn for $7.

Of course this fear, rippling outward, will hit concert venues such as our Tuscaloosa Amphitheater, or event-heavy places such as the Bama Theatre, and, I feel a bit faint just thinking about it, but attendance could even dip at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Woe be to theme parks, which rank even higher in the “may never return” categories than movies. Why, Disney might have to sell off one of its island nations!

Likely least-affected will be outdoor venues such as Bryant-Denny (whew for the city’s bottom line), and the Amphitheater, along with zoos, parks and beaches. Something about fresh air and sunshine smells like death to COVID-19, doesn’t it?

The majority of respondents plan to return to places such as that right away, or within a few weeks of re-openings.

Happily, though, even as we do, or might someday, return to a semblance of normal, lessons have been learned: Two-thirds of those surveyed will be far more concerned about the sanitation of venues -- which suggests they weren’t worried about Disney parks, earlier, famous as they are for remaining spotless 24-7 -- and their restrooms and food-service joints.

Ever the optimists, though, roughly half said they’ll appreciate going out more than before, and 53 percent said, once this mess blows away -- assuming it blows away, they’ll give in to “pent-up desire.”

Absence makes the heart go wander.

Reach Tusk Editor Mark Hughes Cobb at mark.cobb@tuscaloosanews.com or 205-722-0201.