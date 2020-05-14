The 25-year-old Thirtyacre shelled out $800,000 to win a package that includes dinner with Brady, tickets to the legendary QB's first home game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady's game jersey and cleats from that Sept. 20 contest.

Pensacola YouTube star Logan Thirtyacre plans on grabbing some sushi with six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback Tom Brady this September after Thirtyacre placed the winning bid in a recent coronavirus charity auction.

The 25-year-old Thirtyacre shelled out $800,000 to win a package that includes dinner with Brady, tickets to the legendary QB's first home game as a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Brady's game jersey and cleats from that Sept. 20 contest.

The Pensacola resident and Brady super fan said he was actually surprised the final bid was that low.

"I can't believe I won, I honestly thought it was going to go into the millions," said Thirtyacre, who amassed his fortune through online puppet show skits based on the Super Mario Bros video game franchise. "But I'm happy it's going to a good cause and everything."

Brady was part of the All-In Challenge, a series of celebrity auctions and sweepstakes designed to raise money for Feeding America, Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry and other charities with a centralized focus on those impacted by the coronavirus.

Under his "SuperMarioLogan" alias, Thirtyacre's YouTube account has 8.61 million subscribers. September's dinner date won't be the first time Thirtyacre has met Brady.

"I'm just a huge fan of him, I went to a Best Buddies Charity Foundation two years ago and donated $50,000 to play football with him, so I got to play in a charity football game with him," Thirtyacre said. "So I already met him, and he signed my Super Bowl ticket."

The YouTuber has been smitten by Brady's brilliance since he was in elementary school, when Thirtyacre's grandmother would have football playing in her living room every single Sunday. In 2017, Thirtyacre and his brother drove to Houston to watch Super Bowl 51, which was won by Brady's New England Patriots over the Atlanta Falcons.

He was also in attendance for Brady's Super Bowl 53 win in 2019 over the Los Angeles Rams.

"I have a fear of flying, so I would drive to Boston to see his games," Thirtyacre said. "From Pensacola, that's about a 21-hour drive."

Most, if not all, of Thirtyacre's YouTube videos have been filmed in Pensacola, the city he plans to call home for the rest of his life.

"I haven't left, don't plan on leaving," he said. "My whole family's here and also all my friends are here that I film with."

Thirtyacre's 2021 Super Bowl championship prediction might shock you: He's going with Brady's Buccs, and he's picking them to beat the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs in a tightly-contested game.

"I'm saying they're going to win a Super Bowl in their home stadium and be the first team ever to do it," Thirtyacre said, referring to Super Bowl 55 being hosted at Tampa Bay's Raymond James Stadium. "Tom Brady wants to prove something and they're going to go out and win it. They're too stacked."