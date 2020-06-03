SkyTrail Ropes Course remains closed

PANAMA CITY BEACH — After closing for nearly three months amid the COVID-19 pandemic, SkyWheel Panama City Beach reopened Wednesday with limited hours.

"We want to make sure we provide an environment for both our crew and our guests to feel comfortable at this time," Alex Reed, general manager of SkyWheel Panama City Beach, stated in a press release. "It is our mission to ensure we create a balance of safety and fun for our entire venue, which we feel our new procedures cover."

SkyWheel, 15700 L.C. Hilton Jr. Drive, is now open for operation from noon-7 p.m. daily, though the SkyTrail Ropes Course remains closed.

"In order to follow our new procedures for safety, it would be nearly impossible to operate the ropes course safety," Reed stated. "We would rather keep this area of the venue closed until we can ensure we can operate safely."

Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets online (SkyWheelPCB.com) in advance, and contactless check-in is provided. Hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the venue, and social distancing of six feet between groups is required in the ticket line and queue area.

"We can’t wait to see our guests again," stated Melissa Crawford, assistant manager of SkyWheel Panama City Beach, "We all work in the hospitality industry, and this has been a long couple of months for us not to interact with people, but as always, we want to make sure we are following our guidelines and keeping everyone safe in the process."

All crew members will be screened prior to work, including temperature and wellness checks, and are required to wear face masks while working.

