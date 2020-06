PANAMA CITY — The GFWC Gulf Coast Woman's Club brightened the day at the Panama City Center for the Arts last week with a couple of surprise checks: $250 for the ongoing downtown mural program and $500 for children's programming.

Woman’s Club members presented the checks to Jayson Kretzer, executive director of the Bay Arts Alliance and director of the Center for the Arts.

The Center is currently showing the work submitted for the 57th Bay Annual Competition and Exhibition.