ARIES (March 21-April 19): Your innocent flirtations may just be a habit or a way of passing time for you, but someone may take it seriously. In the week to come, think of every meeting as a chance to show that you are sincere and real.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): It’s the first day of summer, and your fancy may turn to thoughts of business affairs and money-making activities rather than love. Tackle practical subjects like your bank balance as the week begins.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Play life like a game of chess. Sometimes it is necessary to sacrifice something unimportant in order to win the game. In the upcoming week, you can put your brainpower to work and upgrade your financial status.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): There is a New Moon in your sign, and although you cannot see it, you might feel it as the upcoming week unfolds. You may feel better able to express yourself once you accept your strengths as well as your limitations.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It is hard to find a rainbow without seeing a little rain first. A few bumps may lessen your confidence in the beginning of the week, but your optimism will quickly return. You might prefer to think through a strategy by yourself.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Turn obstacles and dropped balls into learning opportunities. Take a few ideas that have been floating around in your head and put them into motion this week. You and a partner can draw up viable plans and find practical solutions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Some of your fantasies might come true, but there is a reason they’re fantasies. Try not to make irrevocable decisions or major purchases unless they make good sense. You must be perceptive enough to read the writing on the wall.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Your ideas may be too big to handle alone. You could get a project off the ground if there’s a good supporting cast to help you in the upcoming week. If you don’t have all the answers, at least you know how to get them.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You have the hammer and someone else has the nails. In the week to come, you and a partner can work together to achieve your dreams. Your powerful enthusiasm can be the driving force behind intricate plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The first day of summer can light up your life. Not only is the day longer but your patience can last longer. too. As the week unwinds, you may grow closer and more comfortable with a partner or special someone.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The difference between failure and success could depend on whether you phone it in or do your best. Remember in the week ahead that a task done correctly the first time will not need to be done again.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): In the upcoming week you might be tempted to spend time on frivolous things that could rattle your bank account. Put creative energy to good use by focusing on a new artistic project or educational experience.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: You may struggle to remain optimistic during the upcoming one to two weeks, when old-school rules and unreasonable restrictions seem to dampen your enthusiasm for a job or a project. Losing your temper probably will not get you out of a jam, and fighting the system won’t help either, but if you keep your nose to the grindstone, you might get a surprising reward in the second half of July. A commonsense approach can help you achieve your goals in August, but you might be better equipped to achieve your dreams in September. That can be a good time for a vacation or to take inspiration and turn it into something worthwhile since your business sense and imagination are working well together.