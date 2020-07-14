Adam Albarado recently opened a local home improvement business after returning from the U.S. Navy. After hours, he moonlights as a musician.

SANTA ROSA BEACH – During the day, Adam Albarado leads his franchise of ScreenMobile in repairing screen doors, windows and porches from Destin to Panama City.

What’s cool, though, is the Santa Rosa Beach resident moonlights as a musician, said publicist Katie Gibbons.

"I’ve been playing bass guitar in various bands since I was 13," Albarado said. "I’m from Louisiana originally, so I was playing in the New Orleans music scene for awhile. Obviously didn’t make it my career, but several cover bands and original bands. During my time in the Navy, I’d always be somewhere where some other sailors played, so we’d form a cover band for the ship or wherever we were stationed."

Albarado’s last tour before he retired was in Washington D.C., where he played with several 1980s, 1990s and 2000s cover bands – which were a lot of fun, he said. Growing up in New Orleans, Albarado was in many original metal bands, but he is currently vibing with the jam band style of music and jazz – what he listens to while driving to Panama City for work.

Albarado jams with cover bands in Pensacola and collaborates virtually with a band he played with in college.

"It’s kinda my hobby," Albarado said. "I’m a weekend warrior as far as playing. Sometimes during the week, I’ll play to relax a bit. I’m not playing out too much now because of the bar closures. But on the weekends, I’m usually jamming or recording with the guys from my college band."

While music is his side project, Albarado loves his career. He and his wife, Shelley, made a deal that he would wait a year after retiring from the U.S. Navy to start his own business.

"It has been a goal of mine to start a business and help the community once I retired," Albarado said. "Her comment was, ‘I give you six months – if not less.’ She won that bet. I was only retired for four or five months before I bought the franchise."