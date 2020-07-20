ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bide your time. If you can’t seem to say the right thing at the appropriate time, it may delay an opportunity. A new venture can turn into an arduous uphill climb, so don’t launch anything new at this time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Uphold all responsibilities and don’t make waves. Those in charge may not countenance any infraction of the rules and likely will not cut you any slack. Do not initiate any new undertakings or projects now.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Just because everyone else is doing it doesn’t make it right. Don’t be unyielding or offer ultimatums. Misunderstandings and conflict might make this a difficult day, so strive to be more easygoing and compassionate.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): You may feel like hiding in a shell. People in close contact might seem irritable and hard to please. The New Moon in your sign could mark the beginning of a few weeks in which you are less outgoing and more introspective.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You may be forced to conform, and your work may be held up to scrutiny. When possible, measure your success against the yardstick of what makes you happy and contented rather than what meets with approval from others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try it before you buy it and be sure there’s a lenient return policy. Suspicions could cloud your judgment, but some of your doubts may be justified, so it’s smart to remain cautious.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Dreams can be great motivators, but you must deal with practical matters first. You may have some inspiring ideas and great ambitions, but your desire to work your side hustle could be thwarted by ongoing financial responsibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remain doggedly on task and dedicated to the job even if it requires extra effort to remain organized. Authority figures may scrutinize your actions and are likely to frown on any tone-deaf displays of individualism.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make it happen or do without. Any lack of organization in the past can make your day even more difficult. Make a mental note to get your ducks in a neater row when time permits. This will be a big help going forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t make a problem worse than it already is by adding fuel to the fire. It’s best to remain neutral when you are a party to arguments or confrontations. Avoid making important decisions or launching new ventures today.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You should receive the greatest benefits by remaining patient. You are encouraged to exude warmth and be sociable even when those around you are bogged down in turmoil. Hold off on initiating any new relationships.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Embrace yourself totally. Like everyone, you have great gifts and also internal challenges. Be a force to uplift others and don’t judge them even if they vocalize feelings you don’t share or find palatable.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Career ambitions and progress in the material world may be the biggest motivating forces in your life as the next three to four weeks unfold. Since you may be a bit of a perfectionist, you can probably fulfill all your duties, fight off discouragement and win the respect of others. Hold off on making any major changes or decisions until the second half of September, when your good judgment is enhanced and anything good for you will go as planned. Lay low in November, when your performance could be scrutinized for defects and you could experience some pushback. December might be the best time for a romantic getaway or inspiring adventure, but you might still be restricted by a sense that you must attend to myriad responsibilities.