ARIES (March 21-April 19): Now is the time to show people your best side since they will probably be in a prime position to appreciate it. Perhaps a job interview is on the horizon and you can wow a prospective employer with an attractive résumé.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Ideals are important to cultivate, but don’t just think about them; put them into action. Do your best to apply your high-minded principles to your everyday behavior in work and relationships.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): You can work hand-in-hand with a partner to make your joint assets and resources grow. Use your imagination to turn a vague concept into a vision of profitable possibilities. Don’t let doubts prevent you from moving forward.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Live well within your means. Where your money is concerned, it’s wise to be guided by someone with impeccable credentials. A romantic partner may be more passionate and more eager for intimate meetups than usual.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take pride in your ability to keep a promise. You may anticipate the wishes of those in charge and earn some recognition. Working conditions or your health might take a sharp turn for the better very soon.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Enjoy winging it while appreciating some flight of fancy. Imaginative ideas can be the basis for a wise business or financial project. Use your partner as an anchor since he or she may be solid as a rock and your best friend, too.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pretty packaging could attract your eye, but it is what’s inside the box that counts. The same thing goes for humans, so associate with people who have sterling character and the highest standards.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): The most mundane things can be inspiring. News headlines and social media memes can be misleading, so double-check the sources before repeating hearsay and stories. Obtain expert advice about key projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You may spend a few extra dollars to obtain the absolute best quality, but you will be glad you did. The relationships you form during the next few days can have a positive impact on your overall happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Trust your assessment of people and things. It may be easy to enlist friends to help you. Enjoy encouragement even if it seems overly optimistic. You and a lover may grow closer and more demonstrative.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your outlook on life, money and love into the proper perspective. The human experience only has so many variations. You may think you’ve had an original idea, only to find that someone has already "been there, done that."

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Unexpected messages or unusual discussions can broaden your knowledge and open your mind to new viewpoints and imaginative ideas. A loved one may indulge in wishful thinking and make a monetary error in judgment.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Your inner fantasy life and romantic yearnings may be in overdrive as the next three to four weeks unfold, so make decisions based on facts instead of on what you want to see. Focus on friendships with like-minded people, and by September you could make your fantasies come true. Your skills and talents should be obvious to others, and relationships that rely upon trust should thrive. Pursue a job or romantic partner while you hold a winning hand. Early December, when you are more astute about worldly concerns, is the best time to make key financial decisions. All of December is excellent for decision making since you might be better able to visualize the results of your actions and may stumble upon opportunities to improve your position.