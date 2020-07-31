ARIES (March 21-April 19): Light up your life. If you have been waiting to make amorous moves or to make a life-altering decision, this could be the right time to go for it. You are enthusiastic and might go out on a limb to impress someone.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): You may see someone in a new light. Someone who once seemed to have little to offer may impress you by proving thoughtful and talented. Make sure you represent solid value, not just temporary fun.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Take a break and pamper yourself. You can only do so much without some rest and relaxation. There may be serious matters on your mind, but a lighthearted meeting could give you the clues you need to solve a problem.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Some financial maneuvering can place you in a good position if you are looking for security. Partners will most likely have your best interests at heart, but it might be wise to shy away from group gatherings.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Love and commitment may light up your heart. Promises are likely to be kept if they are meant to be. Make a pledge or sign on the dotted line without worrying that you may not be able to handle the consequences.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): There is nothing you can’t achieve if you have the resolve and determination to make it happen. Broad-minded people may expand your outlook and give you a chance to relax and be yourself without fear of criticism.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Focus on making other people feel comfortable, cherished and cosseted. You should rely on your vision of success when dealing with financial matters since you tend to focus on the impact to your family and loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Find your own way and explore all your options. If a relationship does not make you feel like you are a better person for being part of it, then you may be in the wrong relationship. Be proactive, not reactive.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Spend time with someone special rather than focusing all your energies on the same old repetitive tasks. Just because someone’s tried-and-true method worked for them doesn’t mean you’ll have the same success.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You probably can’t rest if you want the best. Don’t settle for a consolation prize when it comes to reaching your goals or planning for your future. You can’t achieve your fondest dreams unless you work diligently.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone who remains steadfast and true in the face of all temptations is well worth appreciating. A partner might pursue what seems to be an impossible pipe dream yet pull it off like a magician.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take pride in your ability to absorb and apply practical knowledge. Don’t be afraid to learn new tricks. You may want to gamble, but it’s better to make steady gains than to spin the wheel and hope for the best.

IF TODAY IS YOUR BIRTHDAY: Every cloud has a silver lining, so while the three to four weeks ahead may hold challenges as parts of your life undergo dramatic changes, you should gain some freedoms. New friends may encourage you to seek new goals, and you may find yourself the center of attention as September arrives. This is a good time to pursue a new career or make a commitment to a romantic relationship while your best character traits are enhanced. The most important parts of your life could undergo a shift in November, when a crossroads could appear. Be sure to get advice from trusted advisors in early January before you make any life-altering decisions.