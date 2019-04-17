Special church activities and services planned for Easter are listed below.

DESTIN

EASTER CELEBRATION: Corpus Christi Catholic Church Outreach Ministry's Easter celebration is 1-3 p.m. April 21 in the church Social Hall, 30 Beach Drive, Destin. The free community event includes a full traditional dinner of ham, potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and beverages. An Easter egg hunt for children up to age 10 is at 2 p.m.

EASTER SERVICE: Cornerstone Presbyterian Church (PCA) of Destin will celebrate Christ's resurrection 10:30 a.m. April 21 at 50 Beach Drive, Destin. Dr. Dewey Roberts will preach from Luke 24:1-12, “He Has Risen.” Marilyn Alvarez will provide special music during the service. Third Sunday dinner will be served in teh fellowship hall afterward. Call 654-7133 for details. Plan to arrive early since traffic will be congested on Highway 98/Harbor Boulevard that morning.

EASTER SERVICES: Destin United Methodist Church, 200 Beach Drive, will have three on-campus services April 21 at 9 (contemporary), 10:30 (Xalt contemporary) and 11 a.m. (traditions). Call 837-2021 or visit www.destinumc.org.

MIRAMAR BEACH

EASTER EGGSTRAVAGANZA: Destiny Worship Center's community egg hunt, the Easter Eggstravaganza is 4-5:30 p.m. April 20 at the church, 122 Poinciana Blvd., Miramar Beach. Activities include inflatables, food and fun for the whole family. Every child will get candy and the chance to win "eggcellent" prizes. Bring your own basket. The hunt for walkers to 5 years old is at 4:30; followed by kindergarteners through second-graders at 4:45 p.m.; and third- through fifth-graders at 5 p.m.

SANTA ROSA BEACH

EASTER SERVICES: Good News UMC, 4747 U.S. Hwy. 98, Santa Rosa Beach, will have three services on Easter. Times are 8:45, 10 and 11:15 a.m. Call 622-9191.

HOPE ON THE BEACH LUTHERAN: Hope on the Beach will have these activities at all locations, including 3834 U.S. Highway 98 West, Suite 7, Santa Rosa Beach, Ed Walline Beach, Inlet Beach at Orange Street, and Shunk Gulley Oyster Bar. Two April 21 Easter services are at 6:30 and 8 a.m. at Ed Walline and Inlet Beach. More are at 9:30 a.m. April 21 at Shunk Gulley, and 11 a.m. at U.S. 98. Everyone is invited to attend all worship experiences. There will be a Bible-based message and praise music. Guests attending services at Ed Walline and Inlet Beach are asked to bring chairs or blankets for worship on the beach. If the weather is inclement, see the church's Facebook page.