Vacation Bible School sessions will be starting soon at local churches. Submit VBS information to faith@waltonsun.com to have it added to the list.

SANTA ROSA BEACH

Good News United Methodist Church will have Roar VBS 9 a.m.-12:15 p.m. June 24-27 at 4747 U.S. Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach. It is for children who will be 4 years old by Sept. 1 through rising fourth-graders. The $25 registration fee per person includes snacks each day and a T-shirt. Scholarships are available upon request. Register online at goodnewsumc.churchcenter.com.

Community Church of Santa Rosa Beach will have Miraculous Mission VBS 9-11:30 a.m. June 17-21 at 3524 U.S. Hwy. 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach. It includes Pre-K4 through fourth grade. All preschoolers must be potty-trained and be age 4 on or before Sept. 1. There is no registration fee, but space is limited. Register online at VBS.SRBCC.COM.