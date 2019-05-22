Anthony Maranise, American Book Festival Award-winner and author of “Cross of a Different Kind: Cancer and Christian Spirituality,” will be featured at a book-signing and discussion of his latest book 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 31 at The Blue Giraffe in Watercolor.

The book, “Cross of a Different Kind: Cancer and Christian Spirituality,” is a celebration of his 20 years of remission. Maranise draws from his experiences as a cancer survivor, spiritual theologian and hospital chaplain to guide readers to an understanding of their current suffering and joy.

The book is a field guide for anyone affected by cancer — those who have lost loved ones to the disease, those currently battling cancer and those who are cancer survivors. Each chapter is designed with these readers in mind, to guide them through theological understandings of their experiences in an uplifting, encouraging and informative way.

Those seeking spiritual guidance in the midst of sadness, loss and grief will find a friend and confidante in Maranise. Through scripture, prayer and reflective questions, the author weaves his personal story into a practical guide to illustrate particular experiences that are essential for those touched by cancer and provides hope in the face of suffering.

A write-up from Blue Ink Review released in March gave the book its highest, five-star rating and notes its contents “offer wonderful spiritually grounded insights into finding joy despite suffering, having hope for the future and moving forward after loss that should be palatable to most Christian confessions or denominations.”

Maranise is a doctoral scholar in interdisciplinary leadership at Creighton University, a board-certified chaplain, and the author of four other books and numerous academic pieces. Primarily an academic spiritual theologian with expertise in the intersections between sports and spirituality, Maranise received his master’s from Christian Brothers University in Memphis, Tenn. He is also a 20-plus year cancer survivor, treated at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, and remains active in advocacy for advancing cancer research as well as in facilitating spiritual direction for persons affected by cancer.

When not fulfilling these responsibilities, he splits his time among Memphis, New Orleans, and Santa Rosa Beach.

Proceeds from the book sales at this event will be charitably contributed in a split between Catholic Charities of Northwest Florida to assist in recovery efforts from Hurricane Michael and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis.