Take a break this vacation, but not from your faith.

Here are seven ideas to keep your spiritual side engaged even while you disconnect from other responsibilities.

1. You might not want to take your Bible with you to the beach or pool, so this might be a chance to try the latest Christian or spiritual best-seller — fiction or nonfiction.

If you want to stick with a beach theme, consider Grace Greene’s Christian fiction trilogy composed of “Beach Rental: An Emerald Isle, NC Novel,” “Beach Winds: An Emerald Isle, NC Novel” and “Beach Wedding: An Emerald Isle, NC Novel.” If you enjoy Western reads, try Faith Blum’s four-book “Orphans of the West” series. The second novel in this series, “All the Way My Savior Leads,” is a best-seller on Amazon.

If you prefer something more applicable than fiction, consider John C. Maxwell’s “How High Will You Climb?: Determine Your Success by Cultivating the Right Attitude.”

2. If you have a long road trip ahead, expand your music horizons, too, with music from a new Christian, gospel or spiritual music artist you want to hear. Or, stock up on old favorites. Check out TodaysChristianMusic.com to listen live to Christian radio.

3. If No. 2 doesn’t suit your fancy, plug in some headphones and try a podcast. There are religious-themed podcasts for history lovers, moms, dads, Bible buffs and those who need a touch of inspiration.

Some popular titles are “5 Minutes in Church History,” “Pass the Mic,” “Pray the Word with David Platt,” “The Bible Project,” “Legacy Dads,” “Risen Motherhood” and “Elevation with Steven Furtick.”

4. Research in advance. Find a church or other place of worship in your target destination that you might like to visit or at which you could attend a service.

Keeping up with your worship routine will help you return to it when you return home.

Some churches in Northwest Florida offer services on the beach and baptisms in the Gulf of Mexico.

5. With technological advances, many churches offer online versions of their Sunday service, so you can watch long-distance.

Some use Facebook Live, so you can watch the service live with the rest of the congregation or watch the video later — and you can watch in your pajamas or your bathing suit.

Others offer it on their website, in podcast form, on the radio or on TV. Find out whether your church, or another church you’re interested in, offers a service you can attend virtually.

6. Grab a pen and notebook to start a spiritual journal.

You can journal about your feelings, questions about your faith and moments that inspire your faith. You can also use it to jot down particularly meaningful phrases, quotes or Bible verses to reference later.

7. Help out a local faith-based organization.

Look ahead of time for faith-based organizations at your destination. Call ahead and see if you can set aside an hour or two to volunteer or bring donations. Helping out somewhere outside of your own locale will reignite your passion for giving back.