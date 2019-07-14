If the Bowen family doesn’t inspire you to work out, no one can.

Husband and wife, Jordon and Jesse Bowen, have grown Militia Fitness into three gyms in Fort Walton Beach, Destin and Crestview — and soon to be a fourth in Pensacola. Within it, though, they have their own militia of four — their family.

Slade, 10, and Brodie, 6, look — and sometimes act— like mini replicas of their parents inside and outside the confines of the gym. Deadlifts, push-ups and squats are merely a day in the life for these active children.

“They want to do what mom and dad are doing,” Jesse said. “What we try to do is keep it super fun for them. They make up their own workouts. They love it. They push us for sure. They have a lot of energy.”

The athletic couple first started inspiring people when they opened their gym 10 years ago in Fort Walton Beach. They took it to a national scale two years ago when Jesse started the Instagram account, @jb_figure, with videos and photos of her exercising with Brodie. A video of the mother-daughter team squatting went viral.

Today, more than 227,000 Instagram followers — and growing — tune in to watch the equal parts cuteness and fierceness of Jesse and Brodie exercising side by side — sometimes with matching hairstyles and outfits. This is merely a snapshot of their family’s fitness inspiration.

The Bowen family works out together at home and at the gym, and also all train at Capitao Jiu-Jitsu and MMA in Fort Walton Beach. They are living proof families who work out together stay together.

As Militia Fitness celebrates its 10th anniversary July 15, the Bowens prepare to open a fourth gym in Pensacola and compete as a family in the 2019 Orlando Spring International Open IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship on July 27 and 28. It will mark the first time the four have entered the same competition.

GAINS

Some people say they live in the gym. Jordon and Jesse literally did.

The adventurous couple met while in the U.S. Air Force. Their first date was surfing. Once Jordon persuaded Jesse to start weightlifting — good luck stopping her now — they tossed around the idea of opening a gym. When they left the Air Force to raise Slade, the thought resurfaced.

“We had a whole goal board before I got out of the military of what we could do,” Jordon said. “We had four really safe options and one crazy option, which was to get out in the height of the recession in 2009 and start a gym. We were like, ‘Let’s do it.’”

Militia Fitness has had three homes in Fort Walton Beach — though they slept only in the second one. Their two main goals with the gym were to impact people’s lives and spend some time together, Jordon said. In both, they aim for excellence.

“The Air Force core value — excellence in all you do — we bought in; we believed it,” Jordon said. “We tried to make it better everyday and along the way, we continually do that everyday.”

Picking a name was simple. Militia Fitness embodies who they are and what they do.

“The military is kind of like a family anyway, because you’re away from your family,” Jesse said. “So we wanted to create an environment like the military, where people could come together as a community.”

Militia Fitness trains team leaders to coach the classes. Coincidentally, fellow couples run each of the gyms' locations.

Militia Fitness is a hybrid gym that incorporates various types of exercise. Not everyone has the same exact goal, so they offer four programs: Fitness Path, Sport Path, Power Path and Ironup Path, Jesse said.

“No matter which program you do — this is how we define hybrid — we want our athletes to look like athletes, so we’re going to do a lot of hypertrophy and aesthetics work still,” Jordon said. “We want them to perform like athletes, so we want them to be strong, fast and explosive. We want them to have the conditioning of an athlete, so we want them to have good work capacity, good cardio.

“No matter what you do, we want your muscle to be strong, conditioned and look good.”

FIT FAM

When asked when their children started to work out, Jordon blurted an answer.

“When they were born.”

OK, the two weren’t exactly born doing jumping jacks. Jesse and Jordon wanted to model for them an active lifestyle from the beginning. Sometimes the kids come with them to the gym, and other times they do brief workouts with them at home.

“Some people haven’t worked out their whole life,” Jesse said. “When they become adults, they don’t know what to do. ‘Where do I start? What do I do?’ I think teaching them young that you don’t have to work out for two hours, you can do a 10- or 20-minute workout and it’s fun and it builds a healthy habit.

“Like brushing your teeth, it’s just something you do.”

They still play video games and do all the same stuff other kids do, Jordon said. A king-size package of Reese's is Brodie’s go-to snack before gymnastics or jiu jitsu competitions.

Brodie and Slade are each other’s workout buddies, often bickering over exercise programming and rep schemes. One night, Brodie shared with her parents a new challenging workout routine she was doing that involved running a mile, Jesse said with a laugh. She begged them to take her running.

“We were like, ‘Brodie, it’s 8 p.m., we’re not going to run a mile right now,’ Jesse said. "They’ve built these healthy habits. They see us working out. They see people at the gym working out and having fun with it. That’s one of our main values at our gym Militia is to have fun. If you’re not having fun, you’re not going to be consistent.”

The coolest part about Jesse’s Instagram account is she receives loads of messages from parents saying she inspired them to get their kids into fitness.

“That’s what I wanted,” Jesse said. “I think parents think they need to know a bunch of things, but just keep it short and fun. It’s just being active. I get a lot of messages from mostly moms telling me their kids are like, ‘Did Brodie put out a video?’ They want to see what Brodie did today. They’ll say their kids try to do what Brodie did.”

Brodie is wildly determined. In everything she does — including gymnastics and jiu jitsu — she will not stop until she gets it right. One night, she tried to show her family a gymnastics move, but couldn’t get it.

“We were like, ‘Baby, it’s OK, you didn’t stretch or warm-up. She was like, ‘Oh, I’m getting it,’” Jesse said. “She went and sat down, and we all were talking. She’s like, ‘I’m ready.’ She went up and did it. She’s just different. She’s just so determined.”

“If you ask Brodie now what she wants to be when she grows up, she says, 'Athlete.'”

Jordon remembers the first time they realized Slade liked to lift heavy weights. They were coaching him through deadlifts, making sure his spine stayed in a neutral position.

“(Slade) looks over and he’s like, ‘Can I put on some more (weight)?’ Jordon said. “We’re like, ‘As long as you stay tight.’ He put on five more pounds. He kept going. I was like, ‘You still look good, man. You good?’ He was like, ‘I think I want to do a little more.’ He ends up hitting a max out, pulls 100 pounds on a deadlift.”

“He pulls it and he goes, ‘Woo!’” Jesse said. “There was a class going on. It’s cool to see the confidence it builds.”

Militia Fitness offers a weekly class for children called Mini Militia. Kids are highly coachable, Jordon said.

“If you say, ‘Flatten your back,’ to a kid, that doesn’t mean anything,” Jordon said. “Instead say, ‘Look like a gorilla.’ … Maybe you have to say it 10 times in a row. You can’t get frustrated with them. You can’t have any expectations, because they have no experience. Once they start to get the basic spine-neutral position, you can coach it in everything. You say, ‘tight back,’ and they’re like, pow.”

If the kids aren’t in the mood to work out, they don’t force their kids to work out hard. They just encourage them to move.

As parents, they try to inspire their kids rather than influence their decisions, Jesse said. Whatever their passion is, follow it to the most amount.

“They just know never to quit,” Jordon said. “That’s really what we drove into them. You never quit. You give it your all. You have fun. Sometimes you win. Sometimes you lose.”