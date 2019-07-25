Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@thedestinlog.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

Goetsch book-signing for 'Christians on the job'

Author David Goetsch will have a book-signing for his latest release, "Christians on the Job: Winning at Work without Compromising Your Faith."

He will sign books from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 27 at the Barnes & Noble store in Destin.

The book shows Christians how to be both innocent and wise (Matthew 10:16) as they pursue careers.

The modern workplace can be a challenging environment for people of faith. Dr. Goetsch’s book shows that Christians can not only survive in this setting but also they can thrive, and do it by applying biblical principles.

Village Baptist Church to host new school year party

Village Baptist Church will kick off the new school year with a party featuring inflatables, games and more.

The event is 6-8 p.m. Aug. 14 at the church, 101 Matthew Blvd., Destin.

Bring the whole family.

VBS scheduled July 29-Aug. 1 at Good News UMC

The South Walton Ministry Association VBS Initiative offers VBS classes through Aug. 1 at member churches.

Good News United Methodist Church VBS is 9 a.m.-noon July 29-Aug. 1 for rising fifth- and sixth-graders. The church is in Santa Rosa Beach.

Visit goodnewsumc.com or call 622-9191 for details.

VBS set July 29-Aug. 1 at Grace Lutheran Church

Grace Lutheran Church VBS hours are 9 a.m. to noon July 29 through Aug. 2 at 4325 Commons Drive West, Destin.

This year's theme is "Miraculous Mission: Jesus Save the World!" Grace will be transformed into the frontiers of outer space. Sign up at www.gracedestin.org or fill out a registration form in the church narthex.

Adult volunteers are also needed to help attendees with stories, crafts, registration and more. Register online or in person. All volunteers must pass a background check and a child safety test.

Contact Pastor Logan Landes for details.