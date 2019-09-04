Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@waltonsun.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

New service times at Good News UMC

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Good News United Methodist Church will have a change of service times and various other events and activities.

The new service times are 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. starting Sept. 8. Scripture readers and Communion servers are needed for the 11 a.m. Sunday new worship time. Contact Ginny Richerson, vricherson@murraystate.edu or 270-293-4455, to volunteer.

Activities also include:

•New or gently used backpacks are being collected for Good News Nicaraguan partners. Place them in the bin in the foyer labeled local and foreign outreach. Contact Kristi Beer, kristi@goodnewsumc.net, for details.

•Communities of Transformation is the weekly Tuesday night program for families. In June, six women graduated from the "Awaken" leadership development class and are now in small groups with volunteers, working together to build friendships and work on their goals.

On Sept. 10, a new Awaken class and volunteer training class will start and continue through the fall. For more information, contact Tommy Fairweather, 850-217-1535; or Emily Proctor, 850-783-0237 or emilyproctor.cot@gmail.com.

The church is at 4747 U.S. Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach. For more about Good News, visit www.goodnewsumc.com.

Good News to host women's Bible study

SANTA ROSA BEACH — The Women's Ecumenical Bible Study at Good News United Methodist Church will begin a new 12-week study titled "Pursuing God" by Margaret Feinberg. Open to all women in the community, the study uses a DVD and small group discussion format. There is a companion study guide for weekly homework that may be purchased on various websites.

Participants will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays starting Sept. 11 at the church, 4747 Highway 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach. Childcare for preschoolers will be provided.

The study focuses on the Book of Genesis for six weeks, followed by the Book of John for six weeks.

Register online at goodnewsumc.net. For more information about registration or book purchasing, email Lynnethomason@cox.net.

Women of Destiny faith conference Sept. 13



MIRAMAR BEACH — The Women of Destiny fall faith conference with Lysa TerKeurst is scheduled for women who want to grow in their faith and deepen their relationship with God.

The event is 6-9 p.m. Sept. 13 at Destiny Worship Center, 122 Poinciana Blvd., Miramar Beach.

It will be live-streamed to the church's two other locations, 13300 Panama City Beach Parkway, Panama City Beach; and 233 Hill Ave. NW, Fort Walton Beach.

Doors open at 6 p.m. with coffee and mingling. A limited number of free Chick-fil-A sandwiches will be available for ladies attending. This is a free event with registration required.

Childcare is available with registration but is limited to a first-come, first-served basis.

Register at https://destinyworshipcenter.formstack.com/forms/wod_fall_event_2019.

Alpha Course starting at Immanuel Anglican

DESTIN — Immanuel Anglican Church is offering the Alpha Course, a chance to explore life and the Christian faith in a friendly, open and informal environment.

The course starts 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at The Local Market, 950 Gulf Shore Drive, Destin.

"The Alpha Course is for anyone who is curious. The talks are designed to encourage friendly conversation about the things that matter most in life. No question is out of bounds, and you are free to discuss as much or as little as possible. Join us for a great free meal, engaging talk, and conversation with others who are exploring life and faith; no strings attached." organizers said in a media release.

Register to attend at http://iacdestin.org/alpha.

Word Weavers meeting scheduled Sept. 14



DESTIN — Writers in need of encouragement, a second opinion of their work, or the companionship of other creatives may attend a Word Weavers monthly meeting to see what it's all about.

The next one starts at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 14 in Building 9 at Village Baptist Church, 101 Matthew Blvd., Destin (the second building behind the church).

The meetings begin with networking. Critiques are from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Contact Chris Manion, writerchrismanion@gmail.com or 850-573-3091, for details.

Oceans Church to hold open house Sept. 15

DESTIN — Oceans Church, 834 U.S. Highway 98 E, Destin, invites the community to its open house celebration on Sept. 15.

There will be two service times to choose from, 9 and 10:45 a.m.

Pastor is Michael Janetis.

Fresh Fire Conference at Impact Life Church

DESTIN — Impact Life Church will have a two-day conference featuring guest speaker Brian Guerin.

The Fresh Fire Conference sessions are 6 p.m. Oct. 4 and 10 a.m. Oct. 5 at 1021 U.S. Highway 98, Destin.

Space is limited. Childcare for nursery through fifth-grade children is available. Parents must register children with the free ticket option for their specific age. Check-in is 15 minutes before the session start times.

Tickets are $40 per person. Go to https://bit.ly/2ZcZ8e8 or visit the church website to register.

For more about the church's kid's ministry, go to www.impactlifechurch.us/ourchildren.