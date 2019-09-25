Email submissions and photos about special events, musicians, speakers, classes, etc., to faith@waltonsun.com. Send items at least two weeks in advance if possible. Items run on a space-available basis.

Good News schedules baptism at the beach

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Good News United Methodist Church Sunday services are at 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. at 4747 U.S. Hwy. 98 W, Santa Rosa Beach.

They also have various activities as listed below.

Baptism at the beach is 5-7 p.m. Oct. 2 at the Ed Walline Beach access. It includes a celebration with food and family. Contact Pastor Brad at brad@goodnewsumc.net.

Wednesday night study groups meet 7:15 p.m. at the church. Study the Apostles' Creed; Old Testament Heroes; the Spiritual Disciplines; an Enneagram; and the Armor of God, as well as marriage and parenting from a biblical perspective.

Registration is required for the Wednesday suppers. Sign up at https://goodnewsumc.churchcenter.com/registrations/events.

Four Good News members are heading to Nicaragua the first week of November to serve on a medical mission team. They are collecting hygiene items that will be given to patients. Items needed include toothbrushes (child and adult), and travel sizes of toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, body wash and lotion. Donations may be placed in the foreign missions bin in the foyer. For more information, contact Kristi Beer at kristi@goodnewsumc.net.

Blessing of the Animals set at Rosemary Beach

ROSEMARY BEACH — Show your love for all creation and bring your furry, feathery or other pets to a Blessing of the Animals 9-11 a.m. Oct. 5 on the St. Augustine Green in Rosemary Beach. The free event is for all creatures great and small – and everyone who loves them.

Sponsored by Apostles By-The-Sea Anglican Church, all animals are welcome to come and receive a personal blessing, along with a St. Francis medal to commemorate the occasion (while supplies last).

Arrive anytime between the hours of 9 and 11 a.m. for this fun and meaningful time to celebrate our common kinship with all creatures. All animals must be leashed or in a carrier.

Pet food donations to benefit Alaqua Animal Refuge will also be collected at the event. Bring cans of Pedigree brand chopped ground canned dog food or canned pate-style cat food.

For more information, visit apostlesbythesea.com and follow on Facebook/apostles by-the-sea.