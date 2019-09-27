The four artists will perform Oct. 13 from 6 to 9 p.m. during the first Roadshow Futures Tour, which according to Village Church's website, celebrates the "future of Christian music."

DESTIN — Four up and coming Christian artists will soon take the stage at Village Church on Matthew Boulevard.

The four artists will perform 6-9 p.m. Oct. 13 during the first Roadshow Futures Tour, which, according to Village Church's website, celebrates the "future of Christian music."

Tickets to the show can be purchased at the church office for $20 or online at eventbrite.com.

Featured in the show is the band For All Seasons, Leanna Crawford and Christian rapper Peabod.

Headlining the show is musician and multi-instrumentalist Josh Wilson, who has been featured in the Top 10 on Billboard's Hot Christian Songs chart with songs including, "That Was Then, This Is Now" and "Savior, Please."

Wilson has toured with some of Christian music's biggest artists including Third Day, Steven Curtis Chapman, Matthew West and Casting Crowns.

The Daily News asked Wilson questions about his journey through music. Here's what he had to say:

Q: Tell us a little bit about your background and how you got into music.

A: My parents are both very musical. They both sing, my mom plays piano and my dad plays guitar. They enrolled me in piano lessons in fourth grade, and a few years after that, I picked up guitar. Drums came shortly after. Music was something I gravitated toward from the very beginning.

I got into songwriting in high school and college and recorded a couple of independent projects while I was a student at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. I entered the Christian Music Showcase there in 2005, and that led to my first record deal. I’ve been touring full time since 2006.

Q: How do you use your music to talk about your faith?

A: I’ve always heard that you should write about what you know. I was raised in the church, and my faith has always been very important to me. It was only natural when I started writing songs for me to write about my faith. I love exploring hard questions in my songs, and it’s always my goal to both challenge and inspire people through my music.

Q: Who are some musicians that inspire you and why?

A: Steven Curtis Chapman has been a hero of mine for a long time. He’s an amazing guitar player, singer, writer and story teller. He’s not afraid to write about the tough times in life, and I appreciate his honesty, both on and off the stage. I’ve had the privilege of touring twice with SCC, and I’ll always treasure those memories.

Other songwriters I really admire are John Mayer, Patty Griffin, Andy Osenga and Andy Gullahorn.

Q: What do you enjoy most about music? What about being a traveling musician?

A: I love that I can say things in songs that I’m not able to say in everyday life. Music is very cathartic for me, as it helps me process what I’m thinking and feeling. Playing instruments has been something I’ve enjoyed since I was 9 or 10, and I love expressing myself through them.

As far as traveling, I love seeing different parts of the country and the world. I’ve played in all 50 states, and I love all the people I get to meet. I also love trying the local fare when I’m in different cities.

Live concerts are my favorite way to share music, because I get real-time feedback on how my songs are being received. I love the spontaneity that occurs on stage. I do a lot of live looping, which means I record a certain piece of music, then add other instruments to that as the song progresses. It’s a modern take on a “one man band,” and it’s a lot of fun for me.

Q: Have you ever visited the Destin area?

A: Yes! I’ve been to Destin many times, and Florida is one of my favorite states. I always look forward to traveling to Destin, and can’t wait to head there soon!

Q: Do you have any new music coming out or want to highlight any of your current songs?

A: My new single is called “OK,” and it’s all about bringing our brokenness to Jesus, about coming to him just as we are. Another song that captures my need for trusting Christ is “Borrow,” which is a reminder to take my faith one day at a time. I can’t wait to share those songs at my concert, along with “Dream Small,” “That Was Then, This Is Now,” “I Refuse” and “Before the Morning.” I look forward to sharing the stories behind those songs at the show, and meeting folks afterwards!