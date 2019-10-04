PENSACOLA — From Oct. 9 through Nov. 11, the Wright Place Gallery at the First United Methodist Church in downtown Pensacola, will host Connie Wendleton, a local iconographer, in a solo show titled "Icons for Today."

Wendleton, who is celebrating 15 years of studying the art form, will have more than 50 icons on display including original works, different types of reproductions and matted prints.

“The passion I find in iconography is that it combines artistic skill and creativity with spiritual motivation, discipline and religious devotion," Wendleton said in a press release. "I 'write' icons in accordance with guidelines and techniques drawn from ancient canons of the church, incorporating modern artists materials.

"I select subjects by careful study of time-honored prototypes drawn from Eastern and Western churches and the Coptic church of Africa. I continue to learn with every new icon.”

This show provides an opportunity for the public to view icons drawing on more than one tradition — Roman Catholic, Orthodox and Protestant.

Wendleton is a member of Blue Morning Gallery and Artel Gallery in downtown Pensacola.

"Icons for Today" will be in the Wright Place Gallery at First United Methodist Church, 6 East Wright Street, downtown Pensacola. Hours are Monday-Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. and Friday, 8:30 a.m.-noon.

A reception and opportunity to meet the artist will take place 5-7 p.m. Oct. 10. The event is free and open to the public.

Contact Wendleton at wendleton6253@aol.com with any questions.