SANTA ROSA BEACH — Christ the King Episcopal Church kicks off its fifth concert season beginning in October. Conductor Dr. David Ott will present a series of four concerts through February 2020.

All concerts at Christ the King are free of charge and open to the public thanks to the support from patrons and church offerings.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and concerts will begin at 3 p.m. The church is at 480 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach.



Performances scheduled are:

• Oct. 27, Moller-Fraticello Guitar Duo: This dynamic twosome won first prize in the Concert Arts Competition Foundation of America in 2010. This led to a worldwide tour that brought rave reviews. Moller and Fraticello come from global backgrounds and have been hailed as "the unique fusion of Swedish perfection and the Argentinian passion."

• Dec. 1, Handel's "Messiah": Handel's most famous work, it premiered in Dublin, Ireland, to an enthusiastic audience in 1742. A year later, King George rose to his feet at the singing of "Hallelujah." Soloists, chorus and orchestra will come together under Ott's direction on the first day of Advent.

• Feb. 2, David Ott and Friends: Enjoy an afternoon of chamber music featuring some of the best musicians in Northwest Florida.

• Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony: This is a work of boundless energy and excitement with surges and restless underpinnings that mark the demanding piece.

"There is no finer place to experience the joys of classical music up close and personal than in the acoustical perfection of Christ the King," Ott said. "We are proud to host these free events for the community."