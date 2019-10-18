SUBMISSIONS: Email items about special church events for the Faith section to: faith@thedestinlog.com. Photos should be high-resolution jpg attachments. Items should be submitted at least two weeks before requested publication. All items run on a space-available basis.

Joint Reformation Celebration planned Oct. 27

PANAMA CITY — Circuit 15 will hold a joint Reformation Celebration at 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at Trinity Lutheran Church, 1001 W 11th St, Panama City.

Congregations from Shalimar to Mexico Beach to Florala and Marianna and parts in between will gather. Worship service with Holy Communion will be held.

Speaker is District President Eric Johnson. The celebration will continue with a potluck supper (meat provided; bring a dish or dessert to share).

Call 850-763-2412 for more details.

Concert series at Christ the King Episcopal Church



SANTA ROSA BEACH — Christ the King Episcopal Church kicks off its fifth concert season beginning in October. Conductor Dr. David Ott will present a series of four concerts through February 2020.

All concerts at Christ the King are free of charge and open to the public.

Attendees are encouraged to arrive early. Doors open at 2:30 p.m., and concerts will begin at 3 p.m. The church is at 480 North County Highway 393, Santa Rosa Beach.

Performances scheduled are Oct. 27, Moller-Fraticello Guitar Duo; Dec. 1, Handel's "Messiah"; Feb. 2, David Ott and Friends; Feb. 16, Beethoven's 4th Symphony.

Trafficking survivor to speak at Nov. 2 event

SANTA ROSA BEACH — Sula Skiles, author, pastor and trafficking survivor will share her life's journey during an event 9:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Good News United Methodist Church.

Award-winning gospel singer, Buddy Mullins will lead worship.

Registration fee (includes lunch) is $10. Sign up online at goodnewschurch.life/register.

Family History Center offers genealogy database access

FORT WALTON BEACH — The local Family History Center is offering a community outreach by appointment for genealogists and family historians.

People wanting free access to the center's premium databases, or using their own laptop, may call or text Margaret Harris at 850-533-6710 or visit the center during regular hours at 339 Lake Drive Northwest, Fort Walton Beach.

Hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursdays, and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

There is a copier charge of 10 cents per page.