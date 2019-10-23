Between the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, The Casements and Rockefeller Gardens, and beachfront parks, Florida's north Volusia County is home to many photo-worthy places.

One of Florida's well-known scenic routes, the Ormond Scenic Loop and Trail, is stunning and diverse from start to finish.

Narrow roads pass through preserved oceanfront on Highway A1A, wind along rivers and creeks on High Bridge Road and Walter Boardman Lane, venture beneath oaks and beside sugar mill ruins on Old Dixie Highway and are lined by the luxurious waterfront homes on John Anderson Drive.

While the scenic route offers many beautiful views, the journey to photogenic places in Ormond Beach doesn't stop there.

Here's a look at some of Ormond Beach's most photogenic places:

Ormond Beach Scenic Loop and Trail

More than 30 miles along A1A, John Anderson Drive, Old Dixie Highway, Walter Boardman Lane, High Bridge Road, Granada Boulevard

With a loop of more than 30 miles surrounding the Halifax River, there are beautiful sights on every corner. Pictures do no justice to the trail, best explored by car or by bicycle, for those who have the endurance.

Only a few feet of land separates the road in some areas, which winds along marsh, creeks and rivers on High Bridge Road.

Preserved barrier island and dune habitats can be seen along parts of John Anderson Drive and A1A, giving passersby a glimpse of Old Florida.

This is a drive you need to take yourself to truly appreciate.

For information, visit floridascenichighways.com/our-byways/central-region/ormond-scenic-loop-trail.

Sunrise Park

1135 Riverside Drive, Holly Hill

Just south of Ormond Beach, Sunrise Park in Holly Hill offers green space in a more urban setting along the Halifax River. Boardwalks over the water offer views of the Seabreeze and Granada bridges — great for taking photographs. The park also includes a playground, fitness station and pavilions.

The Casements and Rockefeller Gardens

25 Riverside Drive, Ormond Beach

Ormond Beach was once the home of oil tycoon John D. Rockefeller, and his winter mansion remains beautifully preserved. Guests can learn about the estate, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, through tours offered throughout the week.

For those looking for a nice place to take photos or to escape from the hustle and bustle, The Casements and Rockefeller Gardens is a convenient place to go. The gardens bordering the Halifax River offer stunning views of the Granada Bridge and waterway, with greenery, sculptures and multipurpose stages.

PHOTO TIPS: This could be a great spot for prom or wedding photos. Parking in a nearby lot is free, and there is ample space with a variety of backdrops in a convenient location.

For information, visit thecasements.net.

Birthplace of Speed Park

21 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

The Birthplace of Speed Park is a quaint oceanfront park, with just under 1 acre of space. As the name implies, it commemorates the first automobile race on the beach, which took place in 1903. With a pavilion, picnic tables, an outdoor grill and other amenities, the park can be rented for special gatherings. For information, call 386-676-3250.

PHOTO TIPS: Wedding ceremonies have been held at this park, so it's undoubtedly a great place for wedding photos, as well. It's possible to get some photos with the beach in the background without ever setting foot in the sand.

Bicentennial Park

1800 Ocean Shore Blvd., Ormond Beach

Ormond-by-the-Sea is filled with homes — and this park stretching to either side of the barrier island offers a sliver of green space. The Bird Trail is actually a nice place to take the dog for a walk, with a winding natural trail from John Anderson Drive to the municipal area.

On the other side of John Anderson Drive, the park extends onto some fishing docks. Of course a popular fishing spot, this park offers a rare opportunity for visitors to enjoy waterfront views of the Halifax River from the island side of Ormond Beach.

PHOTO TIPS: The covered docks over the Halifax River make for a beautiful and secluded location to take portraits.

This story originally published to news-journalonline.com, and was shared to other Florida newspapers in the GateHouse Media network. For more Florida trips and adventures, sign up for the free weekly newsletter, Day Trippin’.