Reader Libby McSheehy bids a fond farewell to Entertainer editor Brenda Shoffner.
Brenda Shoffner's predecessor, Peggy May, was called a jewel by a local minister.
Brenda Shoffner is a treasure!
Libby McSheehy, resident and reader since 1960
Reader Libby McSheehy bids a fond farewell to Entertainer editor Brenda Shoffner.
Brenda Shoffner's predecessor, Peggy May, was called a jewel by a local minister.
Brenda Shoffner is a treasure!
Libby McSheehy, resident and reader since 1960
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.