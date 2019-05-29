Labels for different parenting styles have come and gone for just about as long as there have been parents. Since the college admissions scandal made headlines in March, there has been a lot of talk about the perils of “snowplow parenting” -- clearing a path for children by shoving obstacles to the side.

Like the tiger mothers and helicopter parents who came before, snowplowers are highly involved parents who take a proactive and often authoritative role in their children’s lives. Any parent can understand the desire to do everything in their power to make their kids’ lives better. And, with the advantage of age and experience, it can be easy for parents to believe they can -- and should -- make all the right choices for their children.

Read the full article on teenlife.com.