The Navarre Garden Club Blue Star Marker at the Navarre Park was proudly dedicated on May 16, 2014.

The effort was initiated by long-time members Paul and Martha Considine, who contributed towards the funding of the marker, and then challenged the club to come up with the remaining funds.

The club also maintains the small garden around the marker, which is located directly in front of the Navarre Visitor’s Center in the Navarre Sound Side Park, 1451 Navarre Beach Blvd, Navarre.

Club members meet several times during the year to maintain the BSM garden by weeding and pruning, fertilizing and watering, and replacing plants and shrubs when necessary.

The club also displays American flags on the perimeter of the garden for veteran and patriotic-themed holidays such as Veteran’s Day, Memorial Day, and the Independence Day.

More about the Blue Star Memorial program

The Blue Star Memorial Marker program honors all men and women who served, are serving, or will serve in the United States Armed Services.

It began with the planting of 8,000 dogwood trees by the New Jersey Council of Garden Clubs in 1944 as a living memorial to the veterans of World War II.

In 1945, the National Council of State Garden Clubs adopted this program and began a Blue Star Highway system that covers thousands of miles across the continental U.S., Alaska, and Hawaii, where large metal Blue Star Memorial Highway Marker are placed at appropriate locations along the way.

The memorial markers can also be seen at locations such as national cemeteries, parks, veteran's facilities, and gardens.